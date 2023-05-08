Victoria Azarenka has broken her silence after the 2023 Madrid Open final fiasco.

On Sunday, May 7, the pair of Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia clinched the Madrid Open women’s doubles title by defeating Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4 in the final. However, much to the finalists’ chagrin, the tournament organizers shunned them of a speech on the podium during the trophy ceremony.

The incident stunned the tennis world and the participants alike. The finalists eventually had to express themselves on social media after being snubbed.

Azarenka made a tweet about what could have been her winner’s speech. She also expressed her disbelief at being denied the opportunity to thank her team and stated that she had no right answer to give to her six-year-old son Leo regarding the shocking incident.

“I would like to say thank you to all the fans for coming out and supporting us! Thank you to Bia for an incredible week! Our first title together! Congrats to @JLPegula and @CocoGauff for the final and your teams! Thank you to all the people behind the scenes for working hard! I would like to say thank you to my team for your hard work and support! An unforgettable week," Victoria Azarenka said.

"Hard to explain to Leo that mommy isn’t able to say hello to him at the trophy ceremony," the former World No. 1 added.

The move by the organizers came after various other controversies such as the difference in birthday celebrations of Madrid Open singles champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek’s complaint about bad scheduling during her runner-up speech on Saturday.

It is worth noting, however, that the men’s doubles winners Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were given the opportunity to make their respective speeches after their final on Saturday.

"This is sad and unacceptable" - Ons Jabeur rallies behind Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff after Madrid Open debacle

The finalists during the 2023 Madrid Open trophy ceremony

The tennis world, including Wimbledon and US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur, expressed shock at the distasteful move by Madrid Open organizers against Victoria Azarenka, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

When Gauff admitted that the Madrid Open had snubbed the finalists during the trophy ceremony, Ons Jabeur responded by stating that the incident was unfortunate, sad and unacceptable.

"So unfortunate that you were not given a chance to address the crowd and your opponents. This is sad and unacceptable," Jabeur wrote on social media.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs voiced similar disbelief and asked former World No. 12 and current Madrid Open tournament director Feliciano Lopez for answers.

"Wait, you didn’t have speeches for the women’s finalist!????? What??? Can someone explain this to me like I’m 5 and never been in this situation!!!??? @feliciano_lopez" Stubbs said.

"So for a tournament to deny players a speech after they win a @WTA 1000 is a DISGRACE!! I hope the WTA never allow this to happen again. What was the reason @MutuaMadridOpen and @WTA ???" she added.

As it stands, the tournament has yet to issue a clarification on the incident.

