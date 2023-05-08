The 2023 Madrid Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff saw the organizers make an effort to reverse the damage caused by their controversial choice of crew and their attire.

During the Sunday final, the ball girls were seen wearing navy-blue outfits, which included loose-fitted capris and sleeveless crop tops. The change was made after the Madrid Open organizers noticed the public outrage caused by their choice of assistants.

The Masters 1000 event in particular came under fire for the reintroduction of female models and the inappropriate choice of black crop tops and pastel mint mini skirts as their official outfit at the Manolo Santana stadium.

It is worth noting that, in the WTA 1000 matches, adult male assistants were brought in, but were made to dress as per the normal code of conduct. The organizers and tournament director Feliciano Lopez thus came under fire for the misogynistic undertones.

While the issue was brought to the forefront due to the scandalous outfit choice, this isn’t the first time that the Madrid Open has opted for models. The tournament has a long history of calling in models for the job of ball kids, ideally assigned to young, aspiring tennis juniors. The controversial change was initially made in 2004 and has been implemented since.

A brief look at other Madrid Open 2023 controversies

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his birthday with a giant cake at the 2023 Madrid Open

The introduction of ball models isn’t the only controversy the 2023 Madrid Open organizers are embroiled in. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who finished as the runner-up, called out the management for making her play matches past 1 am.

The tournament also received flak from the tennis world for the continued misogyny and favoritism involving their local sensation, Carlos Alcaraz.

Men’s singles champion Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday on May 5, with a win in the semifinal. He was presented with a grand two-tier cake on the court after his victory. Meanwhile, the organizers made a seemingly half-hearted gesture by presenting women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka with a lackluster cake, as she celebrated her 25th birthday on the same day.

The controversy surrounding misogyny boiled over when the organizers and director Feliciano Lopez denied the women’s doubles winning team of Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia as well as the runner-up team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula the right to a speech during the trophy ceremony.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗

It is worth noting that the men’s doubles finale concluded with the winning pair of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov addressing the crowd. An official statement is yet to be released about the surprising incident.

Retired tennis player Daniela Hantuchova slapped the tournament with yet another accusation, stating the management increased Carlos Alcaraz’s chances of defending his title by excessively watering the courts to tend to his preference for slower surfaces.

