Tennis player turned commentator Daniela Hantuchova accused the 2023 Madrid Open organizers of favoring Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the big final. The Spaniard took on Jan-Lennard Struff for the Madrid Open title.

Alcaraz successfully defended his title by beating Stuff in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The Spaniard has now won both home tournaments - Barcelona Open and Madrid Open - two years in a row. The win marks the 20-year-old’s 10th career title, his 4th ATP Masters 1000 title, and his 4th in 2023.

Hantuchova, who was commentating at the match, noted that the ground staff watered the court twice. She remarked that they were trying to make the court as slow as possible, making it easier for Alcaraz to return his opponent’s serve.

She also commented that it was unusual and claimed that it was the first time the former WTA No. 5 had seen the ground watered twice.

“One thing, guys, I do want to point out, the groundspeople have watered the court twice since we’ve been talking,” said Hantuchova during the pre-match talk on Prime. “So, I feel they’re trying to make the court as slow as possible, so it’s easier for Carlos to return that serve.”

“But that doesn’t happen; that was the first time this week that I noticed that he’s already covered at least this side twice with the water,” she added.

Upon being asked what she thought of this, Hantuchova responded that it was expected that a home player would receive special treatment.

“Especially on clay, that’s what we were kind of always expecting when you play a Spanish player here or in Italy when you play someone from Italy,” she concluded.

The victory put Alcaraz ahead in his head-to-head with Struff at 2-1. The Spaniard is also now 22-0 on Spanish clay.

Carlos Alcaraz names himself at the top of 2023 Roland Garros favorites list

Carlos Alcaraz says he's favorite to win 2023 Roland Garros

The 20-year-old Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has pegged himself as the favorite to win this year’s Grand Slam on clay in Paris. The World No. 2 has had a fantastic 2023 season, with a win-loss record of 29-2, after picking up his fourth title at the 2023 Madrid Open.

The Spaniard said he puts himself at the top of the list for winning the clay Grand Slam, unless 14-time champion Rafael Nadal is competing. He also included one-time finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and two-time champion Novak Djokovic in the list.

“There are Tsitsipas, Djokovic... If Rafa goes, it will always be his tournament. And I put myself at the top of the list,” Alcaraz said, as per Marca.

After successfully defending his Madrid Masters title, the World No. 2 will head to Rome for the 2023 Italian Open. With his current form, Alcaraz is the top favorite to lift his maiden title in Rome.

This will also be his debut appearance at the tournament, and the 20-year-old needs just one victory to climb back up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Poll : 0 votes