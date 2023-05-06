With the 2023 French Open less than a month away, Carlos Alcaraz has shared his view on the favorites to lift the second Grand Slam of the year.

Alcaraz added yet another win to his near-perfect 2023 campaign by reaching the finals of the Madrid Open on Friday, May 5. The World No. 2, who is the defending champion, defeated reigning Cincinnati Masters champion Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals to book his spot in the title clash.

With the victory, he has now registered 28 wins this year alongside just two losses.

Alcaraz is currently on a 10-match winning streak, having commenced his Madrid Open campaign on the back of a successful title defense at the Barcelona Open. With his latest win, he has also assured a 100% record of reaching the final stage of claycourt tournaments in 2023 - having also won the Argentina Open and finished as the runner-up at the Madrid Open.

After defeating Coric on his birthday, Alcaraz was asked who he believes is the favorite for the 2023 French Open. In reply, the 20-year-old stated that he views himself as the clay Slam favorite despite the presence of one-time finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and two-time winner Novak Djokovic. He, however, stated that Nadal would be the favorite if he manages to get fit in time for the Paris Major.

“There are Tsitsipas, Djokovic... If Rafa goes, it will always be his tournament. And I put myself at the top of the list,” Alcaraz said after the match, as per Marca.

"Without wanting to be the best, you never go to be nobody" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday after making the final of the 2023 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz is no more a teenager, having celebrated his 20th birthday on the day of his semifinal win against Borna Coric at the 2023 Madrid Open. Reflecting on everything he has achieved so early in his career, the Spaniard suggested that he was staying grounded despite the accolades and was comfortable with the pace of his success.

“I don't have vertigo because of what I've experienced and what I have left to live. I don't have the feeling that everything is going fast. I'm still a kid and it's my second year on the circuit,” the former World No. 1 said in the same interview.

The World No. 2 also highlighted the importance of passion, ambition and consistent effort required to stay at the top in tennis.

“If you don't want to be a tennis player, no matter how much you have that gift, you won't get anything,” he added. “In my team, many players have told me that they pointed out ways and stayed on the road. You have to combine talent with work. Without wanting to be the best, you never go to be nobody.”

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2022 Madrid Open by defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final, will face yet another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in hopes of lifting a tenth career title on Sunday, May 7.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The German took revenge of qualifying round loss by beating Aslan Karatsev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Madrid semifinal



#JanLennardStruff #AslanKaratsev #Madrid #Tennis Jan-Lennard Struff makes history as he becomes first lucky loser to reach a Masters 1000 finalThe German took revenge of qualifying round loss by beating Aslan Karatsev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Madrid semifinal Jan-Lennard Struff makes history as he becomes first lucky loser to reach a Masters 1000 final 🔥The German took revenge of qualifying round loss by beating Aslan Karatsev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Madrid semifinal 💪#JanLennardStruff #AslanKaratsev #Madrid #Tennis https://t.co/3TC8VMh3ew

