The tennis community is enraged at the 2023 Madrid Open organizers after Coco Gauff revealed that the women’s doubles finalists were not allowed to give speeches during the award ceremony. Some fans commented that the tournament has a history of being misogynistic and unfair to the WTA.

Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Maia Hadid defeated Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles final to lift the title. However, none of the players were allowed to give a speech.

The tournament has already been criticized for presenting Aryna Sabalenka with a smaller birthday cake than the one for Carlos Alcaraz. It has also been targeted for the late scheduling of matches, by Iga Swiatek, and the ball girls used for big matches in the men’s draw.

Gauff tweeted the speech she was denied and confirmed that she was not allowed to speak in the ceremony. The tweet drew ire from tennis fans towards Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez, with many saying he needs to be fired.

“I’m really sorry you’re on the receiving end of a tournament with a longstanding sexist history of disrespecting and making a joke of the WTA. you’re a star no matter what and we love u!!” wrote one fan.

Eric ~ @lavender_skyyy @CocoGauff @JLPegula i’m really sorry you’re on the receiving end of a tournament with a longstanding sexist history of disrespecting and making a joke of the WTA. you’re a star no matter what and we love u!! @CocoGauff @JLPegula i’m really sorry you’re on the receiving end of a tournament with a longstanding sexist history of disrespecting and making a joke of the WTA. you’re a star no matter what and we love u!!

“I cannot believe that even after the cake, scheduling, & ball girl fiascos, @feliciano_lopez would continue to double, triple, & quadruple down on his misogyny. It’s disgusting that a Masters 1000 tournament in 2023 is still being run like this,” wrote another.

aggie @aggiesimps Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗 I cannot believe that even after the cake, scheduling, & ball girl fiascos, @feliciano_lopez would continue to double, triple, & quadruple down on his misogyny. It’s disgusting that a Masters 1000 tournament in 2023 is still being run like this. twitter.com/cocogauff/stat… I cannot believe that even after the cake, scheduling, & ball girl fiascos, @feliciano_lopez would continue to double, triple, & quadruple down on his misogyny. It’s disgusting that a Masters 1000 tournament in 2023 is still being run like this. twitter.com/cocogauff/stat…

Others called the tournament sexist and misogynistic and accused it of being biased against the WTA.

tanyagr @tanyagr_ @CocoGauff @JLPegula Absolutely ridiculous... This tournament isn't even pretending to hide its misogyny. Sorry Coco @CocoGauff @JLPegula Absolutely ridiculous... This tournament isn't even pretending to hide its misogyny. Sorry Coco 💔

elizabeth @osakarybakina Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗 where are the people who just reduced vika’s comment to being “just about cake” now? twitter.com/cocogauff/stat… where are the people who just reduced vika’s comment to being “just about cake” now? twitter.com/cocogauff/stat…

Emily Kate @em_katexo Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗 “Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:(“ feli are u a fucking idiot twitter.com/cocogauff/stat… “Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:(“ feli are u a fucking idiot twitter.com/cocogauff/stat…

marxist-keninist @tennisywilliams Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗 how dumb can u be feliciano?? let me avoid criticism by taking away players opportunity to speak that will fix everything!! twitter.com/CocoGauff/stat… how dumb can u be feliciano?? let me avoid criticism by taking away players opportunity to speak that will fix everything!! twitter.com/CocoGauff/stat…

nareh 🌼✨ @roddickrumbling Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today:( But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week! Thanks @JLPegula for always keeping it fun on the court and hitting unreal clutch shots hahahaha Lastly, big congratulations Vika and Bia 🎉💗 this is ridiculous. they deserved a chance to speak just as much as the men did. what the hell @MutuaMadridOpen ??? twitter.com/cocogauff/stat… this is ridiculous. they deserved a chance to speak just as much as the men did. what the hell @MutuaMadridOpen ??? twitter.com/cocogauff/stat…

Coco Gauff to work with Serena Williams’ former coach

Coco Gauff to work with Serena Williams’ former coach

American veteran coach Rick Macci is interested in helping Coco Gauff improve the one weakness she has on the court - her forehand. The 19-year-old crashed out of the 2023 Madrid Open singles draw, losing 3-6, 0-6 to home favorite Paula Badosa in the third round.

The Spaniard revealed she targeted Gauff’s forehand, which is a well-known weakness for the American teenager. Several tennis analysts and commentators have noted the problem.

In the ‘Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe’ podcast, McEnroe revealed that Rick Macci had been in touch with Gauff’s father. He also revealed that Macci believes Gauff can win multiple Major titles if he works with her for an extended period.

Poll : 0 votes