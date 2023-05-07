The tennis community is enraged at the 2023 Madrid Open organizers after Coco Gauff revealed that the women’s doubles finalists were not allowed to give speeches during the award ceremony. Some fans commented that the tournament has a history of being misogynistic and unfair to the WTA.
Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Maia Hadid defeated Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles final to lift the title. However, none of the players were allowed to give a speech.
The tournament has already been criticized for presenting Aryna Sabalenka with a smaller birthday cake than the one for Carlos Alcaraz. It has also been targeted for the late scheduling of matches, by Iga Swiatek, and the ball girls used for big matches in the men’s draw.
Gauff tweeted the speech she was denied and confirmed that she was not allowed to speak in the ceremony. The tweet drew ire from tennis fans towards Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez, with many saying he needs to be fired.
“I’m really sorry you’re on the receiving end of a tournament with a longstanding sexist history of disrespecting and making a joke of the WTA. you’re a star no matter what and we love u!!” wrote one fan.
“I cannot believe that even after the cake, scheduling, & ball girl fiascos, @feliciano_lopez would continue to double, triple, & quadruple down on his misogyny. It’s disgusting that a Masters 1000 tournament in 2023 is still being run like this,” wrote another.
Others called the tournament sexist and misogynistic and accused it of being biased against the WTA.
Coco Gauff to work with Serena Williams’ former coach
American veteran coach Rick Macci is interested in helping Coco Gauff improve the one weakness she has on the court - her forehand. The 19-year-old crashed out of the 2023 Madrid Open singles draw, losing 3-6, 0-6 to home favorite Paula Badosa in the third round.
The Spaniard revealed she targeted Gauff’s forehand, which is a well-known weakness for the American teenager. Several tennis analysts and commentators have noted the problem.
In the ‘Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe’ podcast, McEnroe revealed that Rick Macci had been in touch with Gauff’s father. He also revealed that Macci believes Gauff can win multiple Major titles if he works with her for an extended period.