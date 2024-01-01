"Not a single personality in tennis who comes close to this guy in fun" - Novak Djokovic speaking Mandarin at 2024 United Cup leaves fans amazed

Novak Djokovic recently shocked tennis fans by speaking in Mandarin following Serbia's 2-1 victory over China at the 2024 United Cup in Perth.

For the uninitiated, the Serb is the strongest multi-linguist on both the ATP and the WTA tours in this century. The 36-year-old can speak a whopping 10 languages apart from his mother tongue: English, French, Mandarin, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, and Japanese.

Although the 24-time Major winner has complete mastery of only half of the above languages, the fact that he has made a genuine effort towards understanding the linguistics of so many different countries is admirable.

In that context, the short video of Novak Djokovic speaking candidly in Chinese going viral on social media was hardly surprising. One of the his fans asserted that he was unrivalled in "ingenuinty, fun, quirkiness, discipline and GOATness."

"Man, there's not a single personality in tennis who comes close to this guy in ingenuinty, fun, quirkiness, discipline and goatness," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Djokovic's legions of fans also included a native Chinese that vouched for the Serb's grasp on the language.

"Not bad at all, I can totally understand it," a fan named Leo Hu wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, proclaimed the World No. 1 as the "Master of cross culture communication" due to his multilinguistic skills.

"Master of cross culture communication," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis universe on social media:

Novak Djokovic also spoke fluent Mandarin during trophy ceremony at Shanghai Masters 2018

The Serb poses with the 2018 Shanghai Masters trophy

Novak Djokovic has a strong connection with China, considering his haul of titles at the Beijing Open (6) and Shanghai Masters (4). He also won the year-end championships in Shanghai and secured a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Djokovic has a huge fan following in China by virtue of his past triumphs. The Serb had a nice surprise for his Chinese fans in 2018, when he spoke in Mandarin following his Shanghai Masters championship match win over Borna Coric.

The-then 31-year-old spoke fluent Mandarin in his winner's speech during the trophy ceremony and even helped the runner-up Coric say a few phrases like 'Wo ai ni' (I love you) to the fans.

Here is a compilation video of all instances where the Serb spoke in Mandarin:

The 10-time Australian Open winner and his partner Olga Danilovic, meanwhile, will be eager to ensure that Serbia top their group. The duo will take on the Czech pair of Jiri Lehecka and Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday (January 2).

