"Not sure what else this man can prove"- Alexander Zverev lauds Novak Djokovic after US Open win

World No. 10, Alexander Zverev, has showered accolades on Novak Djokovic following his remarkable victory at the 2023 US Open.

The Serb became the first man in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles, solidifying his status as an all-time tennis great. He put up an exceptional performance in New York, outclassing Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to clinch the prestigious title.

German No. 1, Alexander Zverev, who also made an impressive run to the quarterfinals at the US Open, took to his Instagram account to laud Djokovic's extraordinary achievements and illustrious career.

“Not sure what else this man can prove, You’re a legend my friend, not only in tennis, but in all of sport,” Alexander Zverev

Djokovic has undeniably enjoyed one of the most impressive seasons of his career in 2023. He reached all four finals in Major tournaments, with a striking 90% success ratio(45-5) in his matches. Additionally, the 36-year-old Serb also secured victories at the Adelaide International 1 and the Cincinnati Masters, marking his resurgence in the ATP rankings after falling out of the top 4 in 2022.

The Serb's confidence in his abilities to deliver outstanding performances on the grandest stages was evident as he discussed his achievement of reaching all four Grand Slam event finals.

"It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I’m not really surprised, because I know how much work and dedication and energy I put into trying to be in this position, so I know that I deserve this. I always believe in myself, in my own capabilities, you know, in my skills, in my quality as a tennis player to be able to deliver when it matters," Novak Djokovic said

On the other hand, Zverev also experienced a commendable season following his return from an ankle injury suffered during the 2022 French Open. The German amassed 42 wins from 63 matches and a title-winning run at the Hamburg European Open. He reached the semifinals at the French Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

“Unbelievable”- Coco Gauff extends congratulations to Novak Djokovic for his historic win at the US Open

World No. 3 and the reigning US Open women's champion, Coco Gauff, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Novak Djokovic after his brilliant achievement in New York.

The Serb's recent triumph at the 2023 US Open secured him his 24th Grand Slam title, placing him two titles ahead of his closest rival, Rafael Nadal. This accomplishment has sparked the GOAT debates among tennis enthusiasts and fans worldwide, with many hailing Djokovic as the greatest player of all time.

Gauff joined the chorus of congratulations as she took to her Instagram account and hailed the Men's US Open Champion

“Congrats unbelievable”, Gauff wrote

Gauff herself delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the US Open finals, by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set battle. At the tender age of 19, the World No. 3 etched her name in history as the youngest American to clinch the US Open crown since Serena Williams achieved the feat at the age of 17 in 1999.

