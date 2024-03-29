"Not sure you've seen treatment of Andy Murray" - Danielle Collins pointing to misogyny over retirement questions sparks reaction from Liam Broady

Danielle Collins' recent statements about justifying her retirement attracted a reaction from Liam Broady.

The American said at this year's Australian Open that the 2024 season would be the last of her professional career. After her victory over Caroline Garcia at the Miami Open quarterfinals, Collins said that she would not have had to justify her retirement if she were a man.

“ I find it so interesting, because I kind of felt like when I was announcing my retirement, everyone has been so, like, congratulating me and so excited for me, but then on the other hand, I feel like I have had to justify my decision a lot. I feel like if I was a guy, I probably wouldn't have to justify it that much," Collins said in her post-match press conference.

Liam Broady responded to Danielle Collins' statements by speaking about Andy Murray being persistently asked about his retirement since claiming that he may not be playing past the summer

"I'm not sure you've seen the treatment of Andy Murray," the Brit wrote on X.

Andy Murray said in Dubai earlier this year that he may not play after this summer

"Yeah, I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer," Andy Murray said during his press conference in Dubai. "I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

The Brit later said that he was bored of being asked persistently about his retirement.

"I get asked about it after every single match and tournament I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest," Murray said

Danielle Collins booked her place in the Miami Open final

Danielle Collins celebrates at the Miami Open

Danielle Collins booked her place in the Miami Open final with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. This is the American's first WTA 1000 final of her career.

Here, Collins will be facing fourth seed and last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh reached the final in Miami for the second year running after surviving a scare from three-time champion Victoria Azarenka. Rybakina won 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2).

Collins and Rybakina will lock horns for the fifth time, with the Kazakh leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. Victory for the American will see her win her maiden WTA 1000 title while Rybakina will bag her third WTA 1000 title if she comes out on top.

