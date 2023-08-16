"Not only the treatment but he also managed to secure my head" - Gael Monfils hails physio after beating Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati 1R

Gael Monfils praised his physiotherapist following his victory against Cameron Norrie in the opening round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, expressing his appreciation for the support he provided to keep the Frenchman mentally focused.

Monfils defeated Norrie in a hard-fought encounter, registering a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. During the match, the 36-year-old sustained an injury and received treatment on-court before going on to emerge victorious.

In a post-match interview, Monfils stated that the physiotherapist made a significant impact by not just treating his injury but also helping him "secure his head."

"I think the physio came on court & did a great job. Not only the treatment, but he also managed to secure my head," he said.

Gael Monfils further mentioned that the physio reassured him that it was going to be alright -- a simple yet impactful gesture that resonated deeply with him.

"He said ‘Honestly it’s gonna be fine,’ this means the world for me bc of what I’ve been through," the 36-year-old added.

"We try to pull the best out of us" - Gael Monfils on wife Elina Svitolina's impact on him

Gael Monfils watches his wife Elina Svitolina at the 2022 Adelaide International 2: Day 2

The former ATP World No. 6, who has triumphed in 6 out of his last 8 matches, recently discussed how his wife Elina Svitolina has a contagious on-court happiness that has affected him positively. Svitolina herself has been performing well since resuming play earlier this year after her maternity break, reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals at Wimbledon.

“We had each other. It’s great to see her doing so good, So, I think both of us, we try to pull the best out of us," Monfils said.

However, Elina Svitolina had to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open due to a foot injury. This poses a challenge as she races against the clock to regain her fitness in time for the US Open.

In a recent social media update on Monday, Svitolina candidly shared the discomfort she had been grappling with since Wimbledon. A subsequent scan conducted after the Canadian Open highlighted underlying issues, ultimately leading her to make the decision to withdraw from Cincinnati in order to prioritize rest and recovery

Unfortunately I have been experiencing some foot pain since Wimbledon and I was advised to have a scan after Montreal which has shown some issues that need addressing and resting, so I am unable to play in Cincinnati this year," she said.

"I will do my best to rest and recover in time for the US Open now. Thank you for your understanding," Svitolina said.

Looking ahead to the second round of the Cincinnati Open men's draw, Gael Monfils is set to go up against Alex de Minaur.