Gael Monfils, currently contesting the 2023 Cincinnati Open, talked about how his wife Elina Svitolina’s on-court happiness has been infectious for him.

After a year of injury-related setbacks, Monfils is back to winning ways in the North American hardcourt swing. Following a quarterfinal appearance at the Canadian Open, the French veteran scored a comeback 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over last year's semifinalist Cameron Norrie in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open.

After his win, the 36-year-old spoke about his wife Elina Svitolina, who herself has earned a string of outstanding results just months after giving birth to their baby daughter Skai.

Most notably, the Ukrainian won her first title as a mother at the Internationaux de Strasbourg and also featured in the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals of Wimbledon.

“We had each other. It’s great to see her doing so good,” Gael Monfils said in conversation with Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel. “So, I think both of us, we try to pull the best out of us.”

Gael Monfils also acknowledged Elina Svitolina’s work ethic, discipline, and the suffering she has gone through to make the results possible.

“The downside is to see her suffering in the practice, in the fitness room; how much discipline and work she puts in, you know, to come back,” he noted.

Monfils further stated that seeing the former World No. 3 get the deserved results and be happy on the court is infectious.

“It’s just like, for me, another joy to see my wife compete and be happy on the court – that’s the first for a husband -- to see your wife happy. She’s happy outside of the court, but enjoying herself on the court, putting the work, the discipline and then have the results, is amazing,” he remarked.

While Elina Svitolina pulled out of the Cincinnati Open due to a foot injury, she was present in the stands to cheer on Gael Monfils as he defeated Cameron Norrie in the opening round.

"We can't wait to play good in US Open and be back home" – Gael Monfils on him and Elina Svitolina reuniting with daughter Skai

Gael Monfils cheering Elina Svitolina during her match in 2022

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina made the tough decision of traveling without their 10-month-old daughter Skai during the North American hardcourt swing.

Speaking about how the baby is doing, being away from her parents, the Frenchman conveyed that Skai is good and happy. He revealed that their daughter has started understanding things better.

“Just spoke with her before the match. She’s doing good. We had a tough decision to say that she might skip this one with us. But now she’s good, she’s happy. She’s starting to understand a bit better,” the 36-year-old said in conversation with Prakash Amritraj.

Monfils, who is set to re-enter the top 200 in the rankings after his Cincinnati Open win, stated that the couple's plan is to return home after the US Open.

“[The US Open] is unfortunately the first goal now but then after, it’s all over,” he said, adding, “So, we can’t wait to play good in US Open and be back home.”

Gael Monfils will now face 2023 Canadian Open finalist Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.