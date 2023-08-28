"Nothing can get to Novak Djokovic and the way he prepares for matches is just on another level"- Miomir Kecmanovic

Miomir Kecmanovic recently expressed his views on Novak Djokovic's ability to endure and overcome the toughest challenges in the sport.

Speaking on the ATP Tennis Podcast, the 23-year-old asserted that the 23-time Major winner's mental preparation before matches were astounding.

Kecmanovic also admitted that he loved Djokovic's doggedness on-court and that it inspired him greatly.

"Nothing can get to Novak and the way he prepares for matches is just on another level," Kecmanovic said to the ATP Tennis Podcast. "I just love the way he competes on the court and fights through everything, it’s really inspirational."

Kecmanovic also shed some light on the 36-year-old's flexibility, which to him was just an add-on to his resilience.

"Physically, I admire that he can get to any ball and it doesn’t matter where he is, that thing is going to go in no matter what and then mentally, he’s just so much stronger than everybody," he said.

Miomir Kecmanovic has always given his compatriot high praise. In 2021, he termed Djokovic "the best in the world" ahead of their quarterfinal encounter at the Serbia Open.

The Serbian youngster also revealed back then that he practices with thr World No. 2 quite often, and that doing well against Djokovic would be a good litmus test for his game.

"It will be exciting, I never played against the best in the world," Kecmanovic had said in 2021. "We have trained a lot together. My main goal in this tournament was the quarterfinal, I won against two lower-ranked opponents and it was expected that I would win."

Novak Djokovic eyeing a record-breaking 24th Major title in New York

Novak Djokovic is eyeing a record-breaking 24th Major title

Novak Djokovic has proved time and time again that there is no player who performs at such high levels in the face of adversity. This quality of his has helped the Serb consistently win Majors. It is the 36-year-old's resilience and defiance that has helped him steer clear of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's respective Grand Slam tallys.

Djokovic now has a new achievement in sight — breaking the Open era record for most Major tournaments won. Currently, he is tied with Serena Williams in Major titles.

The World No. 2 is a heavy favourite to win his third Slam of the year at the 2023 US Open. Even if he fails to triumph at the New York Major, he will likely have handful of opportuinties next year to achieve the feat.

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign in Flushing Meadows on Monday (28 August) when he takes on France's Alexandre Muller in the first round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis