"Nothing can substitute for plain hard work" - Andre Agassi trains ahead of Pickleball Slam 2 

Andre Agassi practiced on the pickleball court as he bolstered his preparations for the upcoming Slam tournament.

Following a successful opening season, the Pickleball Slam tournament is set to return for its second edition, starting February 4, 2024. The contest will take place at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Agassi will partner with his wife and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf as they'll face off against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova for a $1 million purse.

Agassi took to social media on Saturday (November 25) to share a glimpse of his intense training session, emphasizing the importance of hard work.

"Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work @THEPICKLEBALLSLAM 2," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Agassi has significantly improved his pickleball skills since last year's Slam event. The eight-time Grand Slam champion has also played a considerable role in popularising the sport in his country in recent times.

Agassi kicked off the South Beach Slam in Miami on November 17. During the event, the American clicked pictures and gave pickleball lessons to pre-registered participants. The tournament, in its inaugural edition, presented a total prize money of $12,000 for the winners.

Andre Agassi jokes about putting his relationship at stake playing pickleball with his wife Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Andre Agassi joked about putting his relationship with Steffi Graf at stake playing pickleball with her.

In a recent conversation on the Pat McAfee Show, the American said he had been practicing a lot for the Slam tournament, before joking about how the sessions with Graf could "ruin" their relationship.

"I've been playing a lot. And I've been playing with him [John McEnroe] on my mind, but I've been playing with my wife too. Which, by the way, can add a great deal to a relationship or ruin it! So you gotta be careful with that," Agassi said.

Agassi also reflected on his experience playing in the Slam tournament last year. He said:

"We had such a blast last year, I think the most fun part was watching all these champions who knew how to direct their blood pressure and their energy and get through the intensity of 20,000 people going silent once you were on a tennis court."

Steffi Graf was not part of the inaugural edition, although she did casually join the team on the court for a short session.

Andre Agassi partnered with Andy Roddick last season, where the duo defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang 3-1 to win the $1 million purse.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi