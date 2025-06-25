"Nothing to do with Carlos Alcaraz" - WTA pro makes frustrations clear with media spreading false propaganda about her & Spaniard

Kristina Mladenovic has expressed her frustration over the way the media "twisted her words" about Carlos Alcaraz and the US Open mixed doubles event. Mladenovic is a WTA pro who has won nine Majors in doubles and mixed doubles.
The US Open mixed doubles will be held as a standalone event on August 19–20, a few days before the main draw begins on August 24. The USTA moved it up to attract more top singles players, hoping the earlier schedule won’t interfere with their Grand Slam preparations.
Alcaraz is among the players who’ve signed up for the revamped event and will be teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the first time. However, the new format has faced criticism from many pundits, including Kristina Mladenovic.
“When you hear Alcaraz or others say they're going to have fun while preparing for the US Open, it's embarrassing. A Grand Slam is neither preparation nor fun. It's years of sacrifice. When you're little, you dream of winning one, even in doubles," the Frenchwoman told Tennis Actu.
Kristina Mladenovic has now clarified that her words were taken out of context. She addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), reposting journalist Jose Moron's tweet (now deleted) with her comments and writing:
“One more journalist that is twisting our words to make views! Nothing to do with Carlos. My comments go only to US Open. I think myself this new event a ‘brilliant marketing idea.’ But its format & entry rules &communication around it, it’s an exhibition not a GS! Read better!”
Mladenovic later spoke with the journalist and clarified that she never mentioned Carlos Alcaraz at all during the interview.
Kristina Mladenovic denies naming Carlos Alcaraz during controversial interview about US Open mixed doubles
Following her criticism of the media, Kristina Mladenovic spoke with journalist Jose Moron and revealed that she never even mentioned Carlos Alcaraz in the interview. She claimed it was the media that brought his name into the conversation.
Moron posted on X (translated from Spanish):
"After speaking with her, she explained to me that the words published in Tennis Actu about Alcaraz are FALSE. They invented that phrase, a phrase that all the media in Spain have published, including us."
"The original is from Eurosport. The phrase she says is: 'That all the participants say they want to have fun to prepare for the US Open is shameful. A Slam is neither preparation nor entertainment.' The problem arises when a media outlet distorts what someone says, and if someone publishes it, everyone else follows suit. Sorry for my part," he added.
Along with Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, several big names will feature in the US Open mixed doubles event.
Notable pairings include Madison Keys with Frances Tiafoe, Iga Swiatek with Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic, Aryna Sabalenka with Grigor Dimitrov, and Emma Navarro with Jannik Sinner, among others.