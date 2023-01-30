"Nothing but class from Federer, as always"- Tennis fans laud Roger Federer for wishing Novak Djokovic on Australian Open triumph

Tennis fans praised Roger Federer for congratulating Novak Djokovic on his Australian Open triumph.

Djokovic won his 10th title at the Melbourne Major by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final. The Serb won a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title and also returned to the top of the ATP rankings.

Several players, past and present, congratulated the 35-year-old on his sensational victory and Federer joined the bandwagon as well.

"Incredible effort again, many congratulation," the Swiss wrote on his Instagram stories.

Several tennis fans praised Federer for his congratulatory message with one saying that the Swiss was classy as always.

"Nothing but class from Federer, as always," the fan's tweet read.

One fan wrote:

"Are Novak and Roger going to become friends? Stranger things have already happened #Kyrgios."

Another fan wrote that Federer needed to become the captain of Team Europe at the Laver Cup, with Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray in the squad.

"We need Roger as Laver Cup Captain with Rafa Andy and Novak as players again," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Tennis misses him for sure"- Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Roger Federer during the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic posing with the Australian Open trophy

Djokovic paid tribute to Federer after reaching the Australian Open semifinals. The Serb asked the crowd to applaud the Swiss during his on-court interview and said that tennis misses him. Djokovic also joked that he wanted to challenge Federer to a skiing race in a few years.

"Ya. Let’s give a big round of applause to Roger, guys! Let’s go. He deserves it," Novak Djokovic said, "I had some great battles over the years with Roger, that’s for sure, you know. Tennis misses him for sure. I’ve seen him skiing. I want to challenge him for a little skiing race in few years time."

Novak Djokovic shared a fierce rivalry with Roger Federer and locked horns with him on 50 occasions. The Serb leads 27-23 in the head-to-head against the Swiss.

Federer and Djokovic faced each other in five Grand Slam finals, with the latter winning four of those. The only time the Swiss came out on top in a Major final was at the 2007 US Open, with Federer winning 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4.

The last match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic came in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open, where the Serb won 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3.

