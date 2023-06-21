Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mourtaoglou drew the ire of tennis fans after claiming that beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is the toughest feat in tennis.
Fans pointed out Rafael Nadal's incredible record at Roland Garros and stated that beating the Spaniard in the claycourt major is unquestionably more difficult than beating Djokovic at Wimbledon.
World No. 1 Djokovic has won won seven Wimbledon titles during his career. He also reached the final in 2013 and lost to Andy Murray. On the other hand, Nadal has 14 Roland Garros titles to his name and has never lost in the final of the tournament.
Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' former coach, made an apperance on episode seven of Netflix's 'Break Point' docu-series, and opined that beating Djokovic at Wimbledon is very tough for any player.
"Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player."
Fans accused Mourtaoglou of deliberately ignoring Nadal. Mourtaoglou runs a tennis academy in France where many professional athletes practice.
Nadal also has a tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain, where notable stars like Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek practice. Fans claimed that the competition from Nadal's academy was why the French coach ignored the Spaniard.
"Tell me you fear the competition of the Rafa Nadal Academy without telling me you fear the competition of the Rafa Nadal Academy," one fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions from fans:
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other three times at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other three times at Wimbledon with the Serb leading the head-to-head by 2-1.
The two icons locked horns with each for the first time in the semifinals of 2007 Wimbledon Championships. Djokovic was forced to retire midmatch due to injury. At the time of his retirement, each of them had won one sets each and the Serb was trailing in the third set.
Djokovic then took on Nadal in the 2011 final and beat him to secure his first Wimbledon title. The duo met for the last time in the 2018 semifinals and after a gruelling battle over five sets, the Serb had the last laugh as he qualified for the final of the tournament.
