Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mourtaoglou drew the ire of tennis fans after claiming that beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is the toughest feat in tennis.

Fans pointed out Rafael Nadal's incredible record at Roland Garros and stated that beating the Spaniard in the claycourt major is unquestionably more difficult than beating Djokovic at Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Djokovic has won won seven Wimbledon titles during his career. He also reached the final in 2013 and lost to Andy Murray. On the other hand, Nadal has 14 Roland Garros titles to his name and has never lost in the final of the tournament.

Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' former coach, made an apperance on episode seven of Netflix's 'Break Point' docu-series, and opined that beating Djokovic at Wimbledon is very tough for any player.

"Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player."

Fans accused Mourtaoglou of deliberately ignoring Nadal. Mourtaoglou runs a tennis academy in France where many professional athletes practice.

Nadal also has a tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain, where notable stars like Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek practice. Fans claimed that the competition from Nadal's academy was why the French coach ignored the Spaniard.

"Tell me you fear the competition of the Rafa Nadal Academy without telling me you fear the competition of the Rafa Nadal Academy," one fan wrote.

"Tell me you fear the competition of the Rafa Nadal Academy without telling me you fear the competition of the Rafa Nadal Academy," one fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

of course not :D He is butter up to Nole for years. Also his Rafa complex is another level

Bastinho 17 @Bdesoomer



For me its more hard to beat novak in Australian open than novak in wimbledon.Also nothing is more hard in tennis than beat rafa in Roland garros

I wouldn't trust that guy to tell me what day it is

PM always downplays Rafa's achievements, even in the face of indisputable facts. The world over recognizes that what Rafa has achieved at RG is one of the greatest records in not only tennis but all of sport. Enough said. This takes nothing away from ND's records.

Beating Nadal in best of 5 at Roland Garros is the highest mountain. His record is 112-3.

. @ItzzZain10



- 14 titles won

- Record of 112-3

- A winning percentage of 97.



Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon:



- 7 titles won

- Record of 86-10

- A winning percentage of 90.



Nice bait Patrick, hopefully, you get your clicks and likes now 🤗 Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Patrick Mouratoglou (speaking on episode 7 of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’):



“Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player”



Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros:
- 14 titles won
- Record of 112-3
- A winning percentage of 97.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon:
- 7 titles won
- Record of 86-10
- A winning percentage of 90.

Rafael’s mental strength @VamosRafaell



- 14 finals : 14 titles

- 3 loses : 2 due to injuries

- 4 titles without droping a set

- Much more competitivity than at Wimbledon

- Only 3 times gone to 5 sets

98% win

- 6 wins on Federer and 8 on Djokovic Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Patrick Mouratoglou (speaking on episode 7 of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’):



“Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player”



Nadal at RG :
- 14 finals : 14 titles
- 3 loses : 2 due to injuries
- 4 titles without droping a set
- Much more competitivity than at Wimbledon
- Only 3 times gone to 5 sets
98% win
- 6 wins on Federer and 8 on Djokovic

Manoj @RafaMaxVirat twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Patrick Mouratoglou (speaking on episode 7 of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’):



“Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player”



He never misses a chance to downplay rafa, does he?

É @Isaville10 twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Patrick Mouratoglou (speaking on episode 7 of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’):



“Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player”



Even more difficult than Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros? 🤔🧐 Patrick Mouratoglou (speaking on episode 7 of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’):“Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player” Even more difficult than Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/X71mbwdLe0 This fucking clown🤣 This fucking clown🤣😭😭😭 twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Flavietto99 🇮🇹 (RAFA 22 🏆) @FlavioBertolin8 Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Patrick Mouratoglou (speaking on episode 7 of Netflix’s ‘Break Point’):



“Beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is probably the highest mountain to climb for any tennis player”



All the respect of the world for Djokovic's achievements on grass, 7 titles, probably soon 8, equalling Federer, it's unbelievable, but Rafa's numbers in Roland Garros are much better and will always be better.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other three times at Wimbledon

The Championships - Wimbledon 2011: Day Thirteen

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other three times at Wimbledon with the Serb leading the head-to-head by 2-1.

The two icons locked horns with each for the first time in the semifinals of 2007 Wimbledon Championships. Djokovic was forced to retire midmatch due to injury. At the time of his retirement, each of them had won one sets each and the Serb was trailing in the third set.

Djokovic then took on Nadal in the 2011 final and beat him to secure his first Wimbledon title. The duo met for the last time in the 2018 semifinals and after a gruelling battle over five sets, the Serb had the last laugh as he qualified for the final of the tournament.

