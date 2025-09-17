"Nothing is impossible" - 45 y/o Venus Williams drops major hint about competing at LA Olympics 2028 amid retirement speculation

Venus Williams hinted at competing at the 2028 LA Olympics, putting all her retirement speculations to rest. The vigorous 45-year-old looked forward to her tennis future, reminding her fans that &quot;nothing was impossible&quot;.Williams was last seen on-court at the 2025 US Open where she competed in singles, doubles and mixed doubles format of the game. She lost to Karoline Muchova in the opening round of singles and reached the Round of 16 with on-court partner Reilly Opelka in mixed doubles. Her best result came in doubles where she reached as far as the quarterfinals with on-court partner Leylah Fernandez.Win or lose, the crowd at Flushing Meadows never failed to remind the 7-time Grand Slam champion just how celebrated she is. Backed with confidence, Williams recently opened up the possibility of competing at the 2028 Olympics.“Nothing is impossible, but I would have to just keep the motivation to stay on the court that long, and we’ll see. Nothing’s impossible,&quot; she said in an interview with Parade.Williams is a 5-time Olympic medallist. She won a gold medal in singles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, 3 gold medals in doubles with Serena Williams at the 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics and a silver medal in mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram at the 2016 Rio Olympics.Serena and Venus Williams announce the launch of their podcast titled 'Stockton Street'Venus Williams at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Image: GettyVenus Williams has gathered a wealth of experiences and wisdom in her two decade-long career that is still going strong. She plans on sharing it with fans in her new podcast with sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.The first episode of the podcast titled 'Stockton Street' will stream on X Original on Wednesday, September 17. The sisters have been sharing snippets of the podcast on their Instagram handles.In one of her Instagram posts, Venus Williams shared a clip from the podcast where she can be seen discussing the importance of being honest to oneself with her sister.&quot;In sports, to be a champion, you have to have brutal honesty. If you're not honest with yourself or completely open, you can't hide from yourself, you can't pretend, you can't shut that part off,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe highlighted that champions who are consistent are completely aware of themselves.&quot;You have to be honest. You have to tell yourself that you lost because of this. I lost because I was afraid. I lost because I choked. In order to win, you have to know yourself so that you can get to that champion. The real champs know themselves.&quot;Venus Williams has also written a book 'Strive: 8 ways to find your awesome' where she shares more of her insights to a winning mindset.