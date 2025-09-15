  • home icon
  WATCH: Venus & Serena Williams can't stop laughing after younger sister makes surprise break-up revelation about her 'invincible' career run

WATCH: Venus & Serena Williams can't stop laughing after younger sister makes surprise break-up revelation about her 'invincible' career run

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 15, 2025 19:07 GMT
8th Viva Technology : Day Three In Paris - Source: Getty
Venus Williams and Serena Williams - Image Source: Getty

Venus and Serena Williams, the most iconic sister duo to grace the tennis world, sat for a chat together and shared a hilarious moment. They couldn't stop laughing after Serena revealed that a breakup was the reason behind her 'invincible' form.

The tennis stars announced the launch of their podcast on June 10, 2025. Venus and Serena revealed that the podcast is called "Stockton Street", which is the name of the place where their home was located in Compton, California. The first episode of the podcast is set to debut on Wednesday, September 17, at 11 am ET.

In a snippet posted by the Williams sisters on Instagram, they were seen discussing a time when Serena became unbeatable.

Venus Williams addressed that even she was not able to prevail against her sister, to which the 23-time Grand Slam champion had an amusing answer, and they both shared bouts of laughter.

Venus: "I feel like there was a period though where you were invincible and I couldn't, I couldn't play better than you. It was it like a two-year period."
Serena: "I think that's when I went through my breakup."
Venus: "Oh, I wish I would have broke up."
Serena: "Yeah, maybe you should have broke up too."
Venus: "Dang it."
The first episode of Serena Williams and Venus Williams' new podcast was filmed at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and a new episode of the show will be released on Wednesday of every week on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Venus Williams on speculation about her relationship with sister Serena Williams

Venus Williams addressed the speculation from fans on her relationship with her sister Serena Williams, which even included people calling them 'fake'. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the seven-time Grand Slam champion laughed, sharing stories about people's assumptions about the tennis star's life.

"There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right? Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it,” she said.

Williams further spoke on the launch of their podcast and said that it will help people get a better understanding of their relationship. She added:

"So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves. I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together."

Serena Williams retired from the sport in 2022, but Venus Williams made a comeback on the court after a 16-month hiatus in August. Even though she hasn't revealed her plans for the rest of the year, her quarterfinal run at the US Open women's doubles will keep fans wanting more from her.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Edited by Tushar Bahl
