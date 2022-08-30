"Novak cannot come here and he doesn't want to live in USA; he wants to just play the tennis tournament and come back home to Serbia" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic after US Open 1R win

After opening his US Open title defence with a win on Monday, Daniil Medvedev talked about the COVID-19 rules in the United States of America (USA) that didn't allow Novak Djokovic to compete.

As per current rules to enter the USA, all foreign travelers need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. That's something Djokovic doesn't have or intends to have, forcing the three-time winner to withdraw from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Medvedev, 26, opened his bid to go back-to-back in New York with a straight-sets win over Stefan Kozlov, dropping only six games. He made a quick start, breaking his opponent twice in the opener. The American offered some resistance in the second, taking four games. However, he ran out of steam in the third as Medvedev sealed his berth in the second round without much fuss.

In his post-match press conference, Medvedev talked about the American law that allowed Americans to return to the country without the COVID-19 vaccine but not foreigners like Djokovic. Incidentally, Medvedev beat Djokovic in last year's final to win the title, denying the Serb a calendar year Grand Slam.

"He couldn't come in the country for whatever reason, different laws," said Medvedev. "We can say does this law make sense? Because Americans can come back without the vaccine. Novak cannot come here, and he doesn't want to live in USA. He wants to just play the tennis tournament and come back home to Serbia."

Medvedev will take on Arthur Rindeknech on Wednesday for a place in the third round.

"I've always loved playing in US Open, I want to continue love playing this year" - Daniil Medvedev

Following his win over Kozlov, Daniil Medvedev spoke about the pressure of being the defending champion.

The World No. 1 said that he has always enjoyed playing at Flushing Meadows - the scene of his first Major final (2019) and first Major title (2021). Medvedev is now 21-4 at the last Grand Slam of the year.

He said after his first-round win that he needs to play well to win the tournament again:

"Probably the only pressure is that I know if I'm not gonna play good here for whatever reason, that people might say, 'Yeah, defending champion lost, whatever'," said Daniil Medvedev. "I'm not really sensible to this. Like, I know what I have to do. I know that I want to play well and if I don't do it, I will not care that I won it last year, I will just be disappointed that this year didn't work out my way."

Medvedev added that he has played some 'crazy' matches in New York and wants to do well again, professing his love of playing at the US Open.

"For sure, it gives me a lot of confidence, because I always played good here. I remember last year were some crazy matches. I mean, to be honest, all of them were really high level from me. That's what I want to continue doing this year. Always loved playing in US Open, so I want to continue love playing this year," he said.

Daniil Medvedev has reached at least the last four in his last three visits to New York, making the semifinals in 2020 (lost to eventual champion Dominic Thiem).

