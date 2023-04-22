Novak Djokovic follows Rafael Nadal in pulling out of Madrid Open 2023

In a shocking development, Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 Madrid Open, following arch-rival and fellow 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in skipping the second Masters 1000 event of the year.

After his loss against Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Srpska Open on Friday, the Serb admitted that he will have to think about whether to play in Madrid or not, as he wanted to properly recover from his elbow injury before taking to court again.

The elbow had been troubling him all tournament, and the World No. 1 was even spotted sporting a sleeve over it during his matches in Banja Luka. With doubts continuing, the 22-time Grand Slam champion's name was taken off the entry list for the Masters 1000 competition on Saturday. Although official word from the Djokovic camp is still pending, it is most likely to be a precautionary measure considering his injury.

The 35-year-old had reached the final of the Madrid Open last year, where he fell to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. Having previously defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz became the first man in history to beat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same claycourt event.

The Belgrade native suffered an unexpected Round of 16 exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters prior to the campaign in Banja Luka, marking a rather poor start to his clay swing in 2023.

Novak Djokovic maintains his focus is on the 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 14

Speaking to the press after his quarterfinal loss at the Srpska Open, Novak Djokovic was dismayed about his level on the night, lamenting that he did not feel good on the court and felt that he was far too sluggish. The 22-time Grand Slam champion went so far as to say that he wouldn't be able to beat quality opponents on clay if he continued to stay at this level.

“The loss is due to a combination of many things," he said. "He played very well, very solid, and I was a couple of levels below what was expected. I can’t win against opponents who are so solid on this surface with this game. I didn’t even feel good physically on the court, I felt slow, with sluggish legs, I missed a lot of balls, and was totally out of shot. At times I played well, but well below my level."

At the same time, the Serb was not dismayed, making it clear that his main goal was the French Open at the end of the clay swing and that Paris was where he wanted to peak. Having started slow last year and gotten better with time, he was hoping he could do the same this season as well.

"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros. The same thing happened last year, I had a very slow start to the tour and I started to play better towards the end of the tour," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes