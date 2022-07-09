Novak Djokovic is the 1st Grand Slam champion to be winless against non-Slam champ opponent Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon finals history

Novak Djokovic is now into the final stages of his title defense at Wimbledon. To lift his fourth straight trophy, though, he must first get past first-time Major finalist Nick Kyrgios, who has beaten the Serb in each of their previous encounters.

The Australian leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Djokovic, and the Serb has a losing record against a very small number of players who have played him in more than one match.

The Serb became the first Grand Slam champion to be winless against a non-Major champion opponent in the history of the Wimbledon finals, according to ATP statistician Enrico Maria Riva.

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva H2H kyrgios vs djokovic 2-0*



this is the first time in the history of the wimbledon finals that a slam champion has no wins in the head to head against a non slam champion



*men, singles H2H kyrgios vs djokovic 2-0*this is the first time in the history of the wimbledon finals that a slam champion has no wins in the head to head against a non slam champion*men, singles https://t.co/H4yzm1ImUF

Djokovic previously squared off against Kyrgios on the hardcourts of Acapulco and Indian Wells, both in 2017. Kyrgios prevailed 7-6(9), 7-5 in the quarterfinals in Acapulco and 6-4, 7-6(3) in the round of 16 in Indian Wells.

Nick Kyrgios shakes hands with Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells five years ago.

But they haven't met in any Major tournament, let alone in the finals of one, where Djokovic holds a staggering 20-11 win-loss record.

The mercurial Aussie, however, is dangerous when he is focused, and he seems to be at his best whenever he faces the 'Big 3'. Kyrgios won his first meeting against the Swiss Maestro in Madrid in 2015, and threatened Federer with some sets that went to tiebreaks in their succeeding six face-offs before losing.

He won thrice in nine matches against Nadal, including a four-set triumph in their maiden clash in the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2014. He could have had another shot to repeat this feat in this year's semifinals, but Nadal withdrew due to an abdominal tear, ushering Kyrgios to his first Grand Slam final at 27 years of age.

Novak Djokovic eyes 7th Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic goes for Wimbledon title No. 7 and Grand Slam No. 21.

Novak Djokovic is on track for his fourth straight title and seventh overall at Wimbledon as he goes into his eighth final at the grasscourt Major. He is also eyeing to move a Grand Slam away from pacesetter Rafael Nadal, who currently holds the record for the most Major wins with 22 and break his tie with Roger Federer at 20 titles.

Djokovic, however, had to go through a rocky patch first in an opening set slump before finding his range to beat home hope Cameron Norrie, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals.

After an uncharacteristic first set, Djokovic unveiled his inner champion as he did time and again to dash the hopes of Norrie. Facing Kyrgios next, Djokovic said that "there is going to be a lot of fireworks."

"One thing for sure, there is going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us. It is going to be his first Grand Slam final. He is very excited and he doesn’t have much to lose and he is always playing like that. He is playing so freely, one of the biggest serves in the game. Just a big game overall, a lot of power in his shots. We haven’t played for some time. I have never won a set off him. Hopefully it can be different this time," said Novak Djokovic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far