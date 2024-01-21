"Novak Djokovic of 2023 is a better player than the Novak Djokovic of 2015" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Novak Djokovic had a spectacular 2023 season, and according to Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou, he is a better player than he was in 2015.

The Serb is currently gunning for his 11th Australian Open title, having defeated Dino Prižmić, Alexei Popyrin, and Tomás Martín Etcheverry in the first, second, and third rounds. He will face Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round on Sunday (January 21).

Patrick Mouratoglou recently shared a video on his Instagram feed, discussing the evolution of Novak Djokovic's game since 2015. Mouratoglou highlighted his transformation into a different and improved player and emphasized on the fact that his fitness levels have not declined.

“It's interesting to think is the Novak of 2023 a better player than the Novak of 2015, I think he's a different player and I think the Novak of Today is better, his game has evolved, his confidence evolved, he's played so many more matches, he has even more height when looking at his game, looking at his opponents, and he didn't drop physically,” Mouratoglou said

In 2015, Novak Djokovic won 11 titles which included three majors and six Masters titles. Fast forward to the 2023 season, where, at the age of 36, he managed to claim seven titles, including three majors.

Mouratoglou also stated that if the World No. 1's fitness waned, the 2015 Novak Djokovic might surpass 2023. Yet, he remains flexible, fast, and balanced eight years later.

“If he would have dropped physically, probably the Novak of 2015 would have been a better player than the Novak of 2023. But his fitness level i think its the same, he's as fast, he's as flexible, he's as balanced, when he hits his shots, he's as resistant so he's a better player today,” Mouratoglou said

A look at how Novak Djokovic performed during the 2015 and 2023 season

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

The 2015 season saw Novak Djokovic clinch a total of 11 ATP titles. He reached the final of all the majors and won three of them: the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

He also secured victories in six ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournaments which were the Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, Shanghai Masters, and the Paris Masters. Djokovic also triumphed at the China Open and the ATP World Tour Finals. He held the World No. 1 ranking on the ATP rankings for 52 weeks during the year.

On the other hand, the 2023 season was memorable for the Serbian tennis icon as he equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. During the season, he won 7 ATP titles, reaching the final of all four Grand Slams but missed out on winning the Wimbledon Championships.

In the Masters category, he won the Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters. He also triumphed at the Adelaide International and the ATP Finals. Unlike in 2015, he did not compete in the Shanghai Masters, Miami Open, and Indian Wells.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis