"Novak Djokovic would be absolutely hammered by the media and sanctimonious mob" - Tennis fans blast Stan Wawrinka for unkind words towards Holger Rune after Paris Masters loss

Tennis fans have shared their displeasure at Stan Wawrinka’s supposed comments towards Holger Rune after his Paris Masters loss, with some expressing that had Novak Djokovic acted as the Swiss did, he would have faced harsher repercussions.

Rune defeated Wawrinka in a thrilling encounter in the opening round of the Masters 100 event. The teenager outlasted the three-time Grand Slam winner after saving three match points against him in the deciding set to prevail 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3).

The Swiss veteran, however, exchanged some words with the youngster at the net after the tough loss. It is understood that Wawrinka asked the 19-year-old to keep his on-court behavior in check.

"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on the court. Ok?" the Swiss was heard saying.

Tennis fans were unhappy with the former World No. 3 for the unkind advice just moments after the unwavering victory by Holger Rune. Many also voiced that if it had been Novak Djokovic in Wawrinka’s place, he would have received tougher criticism for such unwarranted behavior.

"Now let's pretend this was Novak Djokovic who instead of acknowledging he lost a close match to the better player, called a teenager a crybaby for daring to beat him and not bow down to him. He would be absolutely hammered by the media and sanctimonious mob. Different rules for others," one fan said.

Pavvy G @pavyg Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Wawrinka to Rune: ‘my advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on court’ 🍿 Wawrinka to Rune: ‘my advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on court’ 🍿 https://t.co/sKnFRBq1l7 Now let's pretend this was Djokovic who instead of acknowledging he lost a close match to the better player, called a teenager a crybaby for daring to beat him and not bow down to him. He would be absolutely hammered by the media and sanctimonious mob. Different rules for others. twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Now let's pretend this was Djokovic who instead of acknowledging he lost a close match to the better player, called a teenager a crybaby for daring to beat him and not bow down to him. He would be absolutely hammered by the media and sanctimonious mob. Different rules for others. twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Another fan claimed Djokovic would never give such advice to start with, and suggested that Wawrinka take his losses in stride.

"Novak would never! My advice to Stan would to stop being a sore loser."

Lexie_Kat_2022 @22_Lex_kate @pavyg Novak would never! My advice to Stan would to stop being a sore loser. @pavyg Novak would never! My advice to Stan would to stop being a sore loser.

Many other fans were of a similar opinion.

"Keep advices to your self, especially at the net after the match, you are much better then that."

Kiza @ZGocic @Olly_Tennis_ Keep advices to your self, especially at the net after the match, you are much better then that. @Olly_Tennis_ Keep advices to your self, especially at the net after the match, you are much better then that.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Aaron Kumar @Aaronk28 @pavyg I would go further than that. When Novak has lost some heartbreaking matches he gives his opponent all the credit in the world at net even when he must be hurting. Not seen any other top player do it to that extent and he doesn’t get enough credit for it @pavyg I would go further than that. When Novak has lost some heartbreaking matches he gives his opponent all the credit in the world at net even when he must be hurting. Not seen any other top player do it to that extent and he doesn’t get enough credit for it

AllTheSports @WhatSports10 @GforceGill

Unbelieavable @eurosport Djokovic is getting more criticism for having won Wimbledon and being in ATPF which isn’t his choice than Stan virtue-signalling and criticising a teenager after having lost.Unbelieavable @GforceGill @eurosport Djokovic is getting more criticism for having won Wimbledon and being in ATPF which isn’t his choice than Stan virtue-signalling and criticising a teenager after having lost.Unbelieavable

The Classic @ClassicCiarzo @Olly_Tennis_ This was pathetic from Stan. Great match played by both and Stan couldn’t close it out. Unnecessary hostility at the handshake just feels like Stan being a bad loser. He should do better than this. Holger probably looked up to him as a kid as well @Olly_Tennis_ This was pathetic from Stan. Great match played by both and Stan couldn’t close it out. Unnecessary hostility at the handshake just feels like Stan being a bad loser. He should do better than this. Holger probably looked up to him as a kid as well

Divinity Mode @jake_michie @Olly_Tennis_ Anyone who actually watched this match will know that Rune did nothing unsportsmanlike. If anything he held himself together very well in front of a 100% pro Stan crowd. Sad to say but Stan was just being a sore loser. Which is a shame because it was a brilliant match. @Olly_Tennis_ Anyone who actually watched this match will know that Rune did nothing unsportsmanlike. If anything he held himself together very well in front of a 100% pro Stan crowd. Sad to say but Stan was just being a sore loser. Which is a shame because it was a brilliant match.

𝒦𝑒𝓇𝒷𝑒𝓇 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝐹𝒶𝒸𝓉𝓈 @HalepOUTagain @tequilakeck @Olly_Tennis_ i think wawrinka is the one who needs advice from Rune on how to win matches @tequilakeck @Olly_Tennis_ i think wawrinka is the one who needs advice from Rune on how to win matches

TomTom @TomToTheTom Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Wawrinka to Rune: ‘my advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on court’ 🍿 Wawrinka to Rune: ‘my advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on court’ 🍿 https://t.co/sKnFRBq1l7 I’m not a fan of Rune by any means but who is Wawrinka to tell somebody how they should act on court ? twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… I’m not a fan of Rune by any means but who is Wawrinka to tell somebody how they should act on court ? twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

SKYE BLUE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @13Rapha_L Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Wawrinka to Rune: ‘my advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on court’ 🍿 Wawrinka to Rune: ‘my advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby, on court’ 🍿 https://t.co/sKnFRBq1l7 Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka both being sore losers after going a set up, failing to close the match in the second, and losing in the third? Not good being a three time grand slam champions these days... twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka both being sore losers after going a set up, failing to close the match in the second, and losing in the third? Not good being a three time grand slam champions these days... twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

Antonina @MyNina2234



Others can do whatever they want and there will be an excuse @eurosport I assume this will not be a big deal since it’s not Novak?Others can do whatever they want and there will be an excuse @eurosport I assume this will not be a big deal since it’s not Novak?Others can do whatever they want and there will be an excuse

Adam Rodriguez @Rodriguez_Adam @josemorgado Considering all the hate Rune gets for ego, I think he handled the situation with class @josemorgado Considering all the hate Rune gets for ego, I think he handled the situation with class

AllTheSports @WhatSports10

Surprisingly little criticism from the media on this @eurosport As a legend of the game and one of the older players now passing the torch to the younger generations, this was unneccesary by Stan. He should be above this. A stain on his name.Surprisingly little criticism from the media on this @eurosport As a legend of the game and one of the older players now passing the torch to the younger generations, this was unneccesary by Stan. He should be above this. A stain on his name.Surprisingly little criticism from the media on this

Stan Wawrinka crashes out, Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic progress at Paris Masters

Defending champion Djokovic will face 2018 champion Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16.

Holger Rune's victory over Stan Wawrinka has put an end to the Swiss' 2022 season. He is likely to finish just inside the top-150 in a year of disappointing results.

Rune, meanwhile, will be seen battling it out against Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 on Wednesday. The Dane has obtained outstanding results in recent weeks, with three back-to-back finals, including a title at the Stockholm Open and two runner-up finishes at the Sofia Open and the Swiss Indoors Basel. The 19-year-old also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 18 on October 31.

Six-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic, who received a bye in the Round of 64, successfully defeated Maxime Cressy in his opening match and will face Karen Khachanov in the Round of 32. Interestingly, the pair clashed in the final of the Paris Masters in 2018, where Khachanov managed to stun the Serb to clinch his maiden Masters 1000 title.

