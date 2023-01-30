Novak Djokovic achieves biggest jump to World No. 1 in ATP history

Novak Djokovic has scripted a record-breaking return to World No. 1 following his Australian Open 2023 final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday (January 29).

In a hard-fought title match, Djokovic started strongly, taking the opening set for the loss of just three games. Tsitsipas, playing his first Australian Open final, provided a better account of himself in the second set.

However, Tsitsipas stood to rue squandering a set point on Djokovic's serve late in the set as the Greek lost the ensuing tiebreak to fall two sets behind. He opened the third set with a break but immediately relinquished his serve. To his credit, though, he forced another tiebreak, where he saved two championship points before Djokovic sealed a record-extending tenth triumph at Melbourne Park.

It was also the fifth-ranked Serb's record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title, going level with Rafael Nadal. In the process, Djokovic recorded the biggest jump to No. 1 in ATP rankings history, moving up four places. Four other players held the previous record, jumping three places to No. 1, including the last one, Carlos Alcaraz, after the Spaniard won the US Open last year.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo

Biggest Jumps to No. 1 in @PepperstoneFX ATP Rankings History (109 changes)
@DjokerNole from No. 5 on 30 January 2023
@CarlosAlcaraz from No. 4 on 12 Sep. 2022
Pete Sampras from No. 4 on 11 Sep. 2000
@AndreAgassi from No. 4 on 5 July 1999
@CharlyMoya from No. 4 on 15 March 1999

With his exceptional triumph, Djokovic will now start a record-extending 374th week at World No. 1 next week.

"I don't have any intention to stop here" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is well aware that at 35, he won't go on forever, but he proclaimed that he's far from done after winning his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

At his press conference after beating Tsitsipas, the Serb said that he's as motivated as ever to win more Slams and likes his chances against "anybody."

"I still have lots of motivation. Let's see how far it takes me. I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intention to stop here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody," Novak Djokovic said.

He added that his experience should stand him in good stead as he eyes more glory.

"I like my chances going forward. But, again, nothing is given or nothing is for granted. Of course, awareness there's a lot of players that want this trophy or want the No. 1 position in the world. I've been so many times in these situations, that experience, and just, I guess, being in those circumstances, in those shoes, helps me always to kind of keep my mind fresh and know what's expecting me," the Serb added.

Novak Djokovic is now 12-0 on the year.

