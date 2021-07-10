Novak Djokovic admits Shapovalov "was the better player in the first 2 sets", hopes to have the crowd on his side during Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in straight sets on Friday to advance to the Wimbledon final. Djokovic was not at his best during the semifinal and was even outplayed by the Canadian in the early going, but he raised his level at the right moments to prevail 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5.

Speaking to the media after the match, Djokovic acknowledged that Shapovalov played some fantastic tennis in the first two sets. The Serb attributed the win to his own ability to handle his nerves even as Shapovalov committed some untimely errors.

"Three very tight sets, he was the better player in the first two sets, but couldn’t close it out," Novak Djokovic said. "I probably held my nerves better in key moments, made him commit some unforced errors."

Djokovic also commended Shapovalov's ability to control his instincts and not go for broke all the time.

"He has always been a very aggressive player, but I feel he understands better now how to construct points, he is more patient," Djokovic said. "It was in straight sets, but it was not a straightforward match."

The Serb then gave his thoughts about the upcoming final against Italy's Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic claimed that it would mean "everything" to him to be able to triumph at Wimbledon this year, before adding that he hopes the Centre Court crowd are on his side.

"It would mean everything (to win). I imagined myself to be fighting for the trophy," the 34-year-old said. "I hope that I will have the stadium on my side. Every player hopes for that, it's a big difference having the crowd behind you or against you."

"Hopefully, people can recognize the importance of this match for me," he added. "But I am prepared for anything, I’ll focus on myself."

"Matteo Berrettini has big weapons in serve and forehand" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of making history at the Wimbledon Championhips this year. If he wins the final, the Serb would equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Standing in his way, however, is seventh seed Matteo Berrettini. The Italian has now won 23 of his last 25 grasscourt matches, and he arrived at Wimbledon this year on the back of a title run at Queen's.

While speaking about Berrettini, Djokovic acknowledged that the 25-year-old has been one of the best players on tour recently. The Serb also highlighted how Berrettini's game works well on grass, while recalling their close encounter at Roland Garros last month.

"He is one of the best in the world in the last year," Novak Djokovic said. "Working his way up, he has big weapons in serve and forehand. He can play well on every surface, at Roland Garros we played a tough 4-setter. Grass favours his game even more."

"Berrettini is red hot, it’s gonna be a great battle," Djokovic added.

The Serb, however, is confident that his superior experience on the big stage will help him - just as it did in the match against Shapovalov.

"Experience favours me, I know I have been through everything as a player," Novak Djokovic said. "I know my strengths and I rely on them. Today, it could've gone other way, but the final result is what counts."

