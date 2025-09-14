“Novak Djokovic has admitted he can't realistically win a Slam” - Boris Becker makes bold claim about Serb amid Alcaraz & Sinner's dominance

Novak Djokovic's hunt for a 25th Grand Slam title has been hindered by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the past two years. After the Serb’s semifinals exit at the US Open earlier this month, Boris Becker recently made a bold claim about his future.

Djokovic is the most successful men's singles player the world has ever seen. Over the course of his career, the 38-year-old has won a whopping 24 Grand Slam trophies. However, in recent years, the Serb's age has caught up to him and he’s struggled to make it to his 25 Major title, especially with Alcaraz and Sinner upping the game every chance they get.

Recently, during an appearance on the Becker-Petkovic podcast, Boris Becker claimed that Novak Djokovic has given up on winning a Grand Slam, saying,

“I think, now he’s admitted that he can’t realistically win a Grand Slam because of his age and the strength of the youngsters [Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner].”

Djokovic won his last Major at the 2023 US Open. Despite his title-drought over the past two seasons, the Serb remains the most recent player outside of Alcaraz and Sinner to have won a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic reflects on his Grand Slam future amidst Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance

Djokovic at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic led an incredible season in 2025, reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slams. However, at 38-years-old, the five-set format consistently took its toll on the Serb and he struggled during the later stages of Major events.

After his exit from the US Open, Djokovic opened up about his Grand Slam future as he contemplated the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, saying in a press conference,

“I can do only as much as I can do. And yeah it will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in the best of five in the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best of three but best of five, it's tough. I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. Having said that, I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But it's going to be a very, very difficult task.”

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2025 at the Australian Open, where he ousted Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, before withdrawing from his semifinals encounter against Alexander Zverev. At the French Open and Wimbledon Championships, the Serb lost to Jannik Sinner, while he was outdone by Alcaraz in New York.

