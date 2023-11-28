"Novak Djokovic is an alien, he is going to break many records that will take decades to equal" - Spanish politician Juan Manuel Moreno

Spanish Politician and President of the Andalusian branch of the People's Party, Juan Manuel Moreno, lavished praise on Novak Djokovic in a recent interview, calling him an "alien" whose records will stay in the sport for a long time.

Speaking to Marca, Moreno hailed Djokovic for his physical excellence, marveling at how the 36-year-old continues to dominate the field even against players nearly two decades younger than him.

Moreno further stated his belief that the records Djokovic has created will take decades to be equalled by other players and that the World No. 1 can continue playing at this level for a few more years if he doesn't get injured.

"It seems something exceptional to me. He is the most successful, but he also has enormous plasticity. He has a marvelous elasticity and physique at his age. He chooses the tournaments very well. Today he is an alien," he said.

"Players 16 years younger than him cannot beat him regularly. I am convinced that he is going to break many records that will take decades to equal. I think Djokovic is left for a couple of years unless he has an injury," he added.

In addition to having won the most Slams in the Open Era (24), Novak Djokovic has also won the most Masters 1000 titles (40), ATP Finals (seven) and has the most weeks as World No. 1 (401).

"When Novak Djokovic meets people he is always friendly, cordial, and he takes photos" - Juan Manuel Moreno

Juan Manuel Moreno also spoke about Novak Djokovic having a residence in Marbella, revealing that he is always friendly and cordial to fans who greet him and takes pictures with them.

Moreno hoped the Djokovic family would put down roots in Marbella and help the city, which he felt the World No. 1 was already doing with his presence.

"It helps us a lot that Djokovic has residence in Marbella. It is a promotion for the Costa del Sol and for Malaga. And besides, he not only passes by but does not hide it. He tells about his stay in Marbella, he trains there and is one of the players who are on the Costa del Sol."

"When he meets people he is always friendly, cordial, and he takes photos. I have spoken with him a couple of times and I hope he puts down roots in Marbella, for me it would be great news. Here he lives very well, and Malaga has also been chosen as the city with the highest quality of life, according to Forbes magazine," he said.

