Novak Djokovic has already qualified for the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin

Novak Djokovic overcame Denis Shapovalov in three tough sets on Friday to advance to the Wimbledon final. With his victory, Djokovic became the first singles player to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, which will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy from 14-21 November.

Djokovic will be going for his third Grand Slam title of 2021 at the All-England Club on Sunday, when he takes on Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. The Serb has qualified for the year-ending tournament 15 times in his career, and won the trophy on five of those occasions - 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Novak Djokovic's ranking points total in the ATP Race to Turin leaderboard reached 6,370 points with his semifinal victory over Shapovalov. The season is only half-way done, but Djokovic's results have been so strong that he has already surpassed the qualification cut of 6,185 points.

The World No. 1 has completely subjugated the field so far in 2021, winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros in style. He hasn't been beaten in a Slam match since his loss to Rafael Nadal at last year's French Open.

Novak is the first player (ever!) to qualify for the @atptour finals in Turin 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/rZ2AdctZ5o — 𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔. A⑨ (@NoleLondon) July 9, 2021

2018 ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is next in line to qualify, having accumulated 4,570 points so far. Although Tsitsipas gained no points this week thanks to his first-round exit at SW19, he has had a great season overall.

The Greek reached his maiden Major final at Roland Garros, where he lost to Novak Djokovic himself. He also won the first ATP Masters 1000 title of his career at Monte Carlo, in addition to reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Matteo Berrettini, who has gained truckloads of points over the last couple of months, is also a top contender to make it to the season finale. The Italian currently stands at 3,505 points.

Berrettini reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals before catching fire during the grasscourt swing, winning the title at Queen's and reaching the Wimbledon final.

Andrey Rublev comes in at fourth in the Race rankings, accumulating 3,250 points in 2021 so far. Highlights of the Russian's season include winning the title at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and reaching his first Masters final in Monte Carlo, where he lost to Tsitsipas.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev occupy the fifth and sixth positions in the Race rankings at 3,195 and 3,020 points respectively. Although both Zverev and Medvedev have had great results this year, they have failed to be consistent at the Slams.

Rafael Nadal is No. 7 in the Race to Turin Rankings, Hubert Hurkacz has joined the list of contenders with his Wimbledon SF run

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal

20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has not won too many matches this year, which is why he is down at the seventh position with 2,940 points. The Spaniard has only played six tour events this year, recording a 23-4 win-loss record.

Highlights of Nadal's season include winning the Italian Open final against Novak Djokovic and reaching the semifinals of Roland Garros, where the Serb got revenge.

Hubert Hurkacz, who shocked Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, rounds out the top eight at 2,190 points. Hurkacz has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2021, winning his maiden Masters title in Miami before reaching the last four at SW19.

Edited by Musab Abid