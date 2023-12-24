"Novak Djokovic is always going to be up there" - Daniil Medvedev picks his rivals for the 2024 season

Daniil Medvedev has claimed that 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will always pose a great challenge to his prospects at the biggest of stages in tennis.

Medvedev is currently in Abu Dhabi, UAE, spearheading Team Eagles' challenge at the 2023 World Tennis League. He is accompanied by the likes of Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva, and Sofia Kenin. Team Eagles have qualified for the final and will take on Team Kites on Christmas Eve.

Medvedev recently voiced expectations about his competitors ahead of the 2024 season. He affirmed that Djokovic will pose an imminent threat to his ambitions in the upcoming season.

"The only thing I'm sure of is that Novak is always going to be up there. I think both they [rivals] and I were a step above the others, as the ranking showed. In each season you can see ups and downs of most tennis players," he told The National News (via Puntodebreak).

The World No. 3 also showed faith in Stefanos Tsitsipas' potential to bounce back after a disappointing run in the 2023 season's latter half. He hinted at World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 4 Jannik Sinner as his potential rivals next year as well.

"Stefanos started by making the final in Australia, but then had a difficult year. If anything, he can get back to his best, and those kinds of ups and downs can happen to anyone, including those of us in the top four," he added.

Daniil Medvedev vowed to improve as a player in the forthcoming season, saying:

"Sometimes with age, you have trouble keeping the flame alive, but that's not my case. I know I'm already a young guy looking for his first success, but right now I'm at the moment where I've felt the most motivation to be a better tennis player. I want to work to explore my limits. I finished the season quite mentally tired, I don't want that to happen again in 2024."

Novak Djokovic leads 10-5 in head-to-head against Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic greet each other

Novak Djokovic has competed against Daniil Medvedev 15 times on tour thus far and leads their head-to-head tally 10-5.

The Serb emerged victorious in their first three encounters at the Davis Cup and Eastbourne International in 2017, and the Australian Open in 2019. Medvedev scored his first win over him in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters.

The World No. 3's latest success against Djokovic came at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships. He defeated his opponent in the semifinal and downed compatriot Andrey Rublev in the final to clinch the trophy.

Medvedev also famously defeated Djokovic in the final of the 2021 US Open to win his maiden Grand Slam title. The latter, however, avenged the loss at Flushing Meadows in the summit clash in September this year.

