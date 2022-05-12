"Novak Djokovic has always been my idol, it was an incredible feeling to be able to trade with the No. 1 in the world" - Matteo Arnaldi

Italian youngster Matteo Arnaldi is having a week to remember. He got the chance to practice with his idol, Novak Djokovic, soon after playing in his first-ever ATP main draw event. Arnaldi ticked an item off his bucket list, learning some key tricks of the trade from Djokovic.

The World No. 1 often lends advice to the younger players on tour and this time it was Arnaldi who benefitted from it. Speaking in an interview with Ruetir, the 21-year-old Italian said he was nervous as he entered the training session, but soon focused on learning as much as he could from his idol.

"Novak has always been my idol and that’s why I entered the field a bit tense. It was an incredible feeling to be able to trade with the # 1 in the world," said Arnaldi, looking back on his big moment.

Arnaldi received a wild card to play in the Italian Open, where he drew former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the opening round. Soon after exiting the tournament with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Cilic, Arnaldi learned that he had a shot at sharing the practice courts with Novak Djokovic.

Italian Matteo Arnaldi in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

The youngster said he jumped at the chance to hit some balls with the Serbian great. Arnaldi showered praise on Djokovic's game, describing it as technically superior to anyone else's.

“Technically I found him extremely clean compared to the others I have played with up to now. His ball is very flat and you have a hard time playing with it, even on clay. It takes away your time, you can’t do anything you have in mind," Arnaldi expressed further.

"The mind and the management of one’s own tennis make the difference" - Matteo Arnaldi after training with Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open

The experience of training with Novak Djokovic and getting a taste of an ATP main draw match, has given the World No. 275 a good idea of what it takes to get to the top.

“After the first round played with Cilic and training with the world no.1 today, I realized that the difference with the greatest it’s in the level of tennis itself but in the way they act in the important moments. The mind and the management of one’s own tennis make the difference," Arnaldi said.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic got his Italian Open campaign off to the perfect start with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev in his opening match on Tuesday.

The Serbian superstar is chasing his sixth title in Rome this week and a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown. He will take on Stan Wawrinka in the third round on Thursday.

