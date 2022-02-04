"Novak Djokovic was always one of the Big-3 but I liked playing him the most; I know he fears me, mostly in Grand Slams" - Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka considers himself to be one of the toughest opponents Novak Djokovic has had to face in his career. Djokovic's status as one of the top three players in the world notwithstanding, Wawrinka felt like he has always been a thorn in the World No. 1's side.

The Swiss does not have the best head-to-head record against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, trailing 6-17. But when it comes to Grand Slams, the two are tied at four apiece -- with Wawrinka winning each of their last three encounters.

Wawrinka has beaten the Serb twice at the US Open, and once each at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Djokovic, on the other hand, has beaten the former World No. 3 twice each at the US Open and Australian Open.

Speaking in an interview with Eurosport Tennis, Stan Wawrinka reminisced about his best matches at Melbourne Park over the years. Having met the Serb every year at the tournament between 2013 and 2015, the Swiss stated that Djokovic's gameplay most suited his style of offensive baselining.

He further remarked that their matches always brought out the best in the Serb because he knew what his opponent was capable of and rose to meet the challenge.

"Novak Djokovic was always one of the Big-3 but I liked playing him the most. His play suits me the most, even though he has beaten me more times than I can count," Wawrinka said. "I know he fears me, mostly in Grand Slams and I feel that stepping on to the court. He plays at his highest level against me because he knows what I'm capable of."

Wawrinka recalled his quarter-final encounter against the World No. 1 on his way to lifting the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in 2014. The Swiss revealed that he initially did not feel confident in the match, which led to him losing the first set.

However, he grew more self-assured as the match progressed. The 35-year-old added that he told himself not to let go of the Serb in the fifth set, eventually winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 9-7. Wawrinka acknowledged that the encounter "took him to another level."

"[Against Novak Djokovic at the 2014 Australian Open] I started doubting myself, and lost the first set 2-6. I managed to get into the match anyway and made it into the fifth set," Wawrinka said. "I told myself, 'this time I will make it and I won't let him get away. It is my time'. That is what happened and it took me to another level in my career."

"Even though I lost against Novak Djokovic at the 2013 Australian Open, it was one of the most important matches in my life" - Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka considers his loss against the World No. 1 at the 2013 Australian Open a turning point

Wawrinka also talked about his match against Djokovic in the fourth round of the 2013 Australian Open, a five-setter that he lost 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7(5), 12-10. Despite the loss, the Swiss said it helped him a "great deal mentally" and credits it as a turning point in his career.

"[The 2013 match against Novak Djokovic] was one of my biggest matches. It was a turning point in my career. I was destroyed after the match but it helped me a great deal mentally for the rest of my career," Wawrinka said. "Something happened that day, something changed in my level of play."

Wawrinka revealed the match taught him that he was capable of beating anyone on his day and could enjoy a better career than he ever had hoped. As a result, the former World No. 3 considers the loss as one of his most important matches.

"I would say that on that day, I saw that I was able to beat the best players and could have a better career. We finished super late, around two in the morning. The level of play was incredible and the atmosphere as well," Wawrinka said. "Even though I lost, this was one of the most important matches in my life."

