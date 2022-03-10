"Novak Djokovic is always ready to give useful advice to young tennis players" - Hamad Medjedovic

Serbian youngster Hamad Medjedovic has heaped praise on Novak Djokovic for his willingness to offer advice to up-and-coming tennis players.

The 18-year-old, who is currently ranked 643rd in the world, disclosed that he has been training at the World No. 2's tennis academy for over a year. He also revealed that Djokovic and Serbia's tennis federation have been very helpful towards young players in the country.

"I have been training at the Novak Center for about a year and a half," Medjedovic told Serbian TV channel RTV Novi Pazar. "His success is incredible. We have good contact. We see each other often and he is always ready to give some useful advice to the young tennis players. I must also mention the support of the Tennis Association of Serbia. They selflessly help young players in every sense, as much as they can."

Medjedovic also spoke about his goals for this season. The Serb said he is aiming to reach the top 300 by the end of the year and qualify for next year's Australian Open.

"The goal is to win as many points as possible in the next period and to advance on the ATP list. I am ready to welcome the season on clay. I started preparations before December and worked hard until mid-January. Now it needs to be confirmed at tournaments. I would be pleased to be among the top 300 by the end of the year and to qualify for the Australian Open. It is ambitious, but in my team we think I can achieve that," he said.

Novak Djokovic out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Indian Wells and Miami Masters

Novak Djokovic recently announced his withdrawal from the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. The United States requires athletes entering the country to be vaccinated, which has prevented the Serb from competing.

"While I was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments," the World No. 2 posted on Twitter.

Grigor Dimitrov has taken the Serb's spot in the draw and will face either Jordan Thompson or David Goffin in the second round.

Djokovic has featured in just one tournament this year, the Dubai Tennis Championships. He reached the quarterfinals before losing to Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

