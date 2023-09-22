"Novak Djokovic has always been under the shadows of Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal with the love & the admiration" - Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski

Former British-Canadian player Greg Rusedski has stated that Novak Djokovic is finally getting some well-deserved recognition after being under the shadows of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for most of his career.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer — the Big 3 of tennis — have dominated the tennis circuit for more than two decades. They have won almost every big title on offer and had a rivalry that brought joy to tennis fans.

With Federer retiring from the sport last year and Nadal struggling with injury issues, Djokovic has had a strong 2023 season, winning three Majors (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open) and finishing runner-up at the fourth (lost to Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon Championships).

Former British No. 1 Rusedski praised Djokovic for continuing to play at his best despite his advancing years.

"I think he's the most professional. Even we heard Rafa talking about it, he was saying 'look I had so many injuries throughout, Novak's always been healthy, he's the guy who has always gotten through physically' and that in itself is a skill. People don't look at recovery, health, consistency, all those things. To have that motivation and drive at 36 years old is incredible," he said on the latest episode of Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

"I mean I was brain dead by the time I was 36, just playing some social tennis and some champions tennis on the senior tour. So, for him to do this at this high level and still be the best player on the planet is exceptional. Let's enjoy it because this is a very rare thing to see in sport," he added.

The 50-year-old also said that the Serbian, who now holds an Open Era record 24 Grand Slam titles, has finally emerged from the shadows of Nadal and Federer.

"And I think he is finally getting all the credit he deserves because he's always under the shadows of Federer and Nadal with the love and the admiration. Now he's really what he deserves from what he's accomplishing," he opined.

"That was the defining match which got him to win the US Open" - Greg Rusedski on Novak Djokovic's Cincinnati win

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Greg Rusedski further stated that Novak Djokovic's Cincinnati Open win was crucial to him clinching the US Open title.

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Western & Southern Open summit clash, saving one championship point en route to a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) win. It was the longest best-of-three final (three hours and 49 minutes) in ATP tour history (since 1990). It was also a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title for the Serb.

Rusedski stated that Djokovic managed to come through with a win despite struggling with the conditions, which gave him a lot of confidence heading into the New York Major.

"He was struggling with heat stroke in that match. It was brutally hot in Cincinnati. He knows how to manage those situations. Took a little bit more time, had the trainer come out, won that second set and then all of a sudden he pushes into the final set and he raises his game," he said.

"Carlos got frustrated, a little bit angry out there. And Novak just knew how to handle the bigger situations better. For me that was the defining match which got him to win the US Open. Had he lost that match, we might not be talking about three Slams and only one loss," he added.

