Novak Djokovic is an amazing player but for me Roger Federer is irreplaceable: Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet recently called Roger Federer the "greatest player of all time" who cannot be replaced given his elegant playing style. Gasquet also acknowledged, however, that Novak Djokovic has achieved some "incredible" feats and that he is the best player right now.

Djokovic drew level with Federer and Rafael Nadal by winning his 20th Grand Slam at Wimbledon on Sunday. Given that the Serb now holds a majority of the significant tennis records, including most weeks as World No. 1, many believe he has done enough to be labeled the greatest of all time (GOAT).

While Roger Federer has 20 Majors to his name too, it seems unlikely he will be able to add to his tally given his age and recent dip in form. However, Richard Gasquet doesn't attach too much importance to the number of Slams won when it comes to the GOAT debate.

The Frenchman revealed he gives as much weight to playing style and off-court contributions, which is why he considers Roger Federer the GOAT.

"I see tennis differently, I've always said that for me it's not just the number of Grand Slam titles that matters," Richard Gasquet said. "One at 21, the other at 22 or 23. I don't just see the Grand Slam winner, I look at the aesthetics, what you give off on the court. I often hear the race to the highest, it is a pointless subject. For me, Roger Federer is irreplaceable, he's the greatest player of all time when I see the aesthetics, the grace he has on the court."

Novak Djokovic, with his Wimbledon title

Richard Gasquet then reiterated that "aesthetics" is an important factor for him while watching any sport, and that he likes watching Lionel Messi and Neymar play. That is also why the Frenchman enjoys watching Roger Federer in action more than any other player, including Novak Djokovic.

However, Gasquet claimed he does like Djokovic as a player too. In fact, the Frenchman doesn't think of himself as someone who is biased towards either the Serb or Federer.

"I watch tennis for that (the beauty), although Novak Djokovic is definitely the best and an amazing player," Gasquet said. "Winning three Grand Slams in a row is incredible. I'm not into the pro-Federer or pro-Djokovic thing. There are some who like Federer and don't like Djokovic at all, that's not my case at all; I like Djokovic a lot. It's just that when I watch Federer, I've been in awe from start to finish forever. In sports, I watch Messi, Neymar, I see the aesthetics and the extraordinary sensations they provide."

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the three best players in history: Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet in action against Roger Federer at Wimbledon this year

Richard Gasquet believes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are the best players in the history of tennis. The Frenchman did mention it is difficult to compare different eras, but in the same breath he pointed out how the trio deserve credit for maintaining an incredibly high level over the last two decades.

"Djokovic, Nadal and Federer are the three best players in history, without a doubt," Gasquet said. "Afterwards, it's always complicated to compare the generations. They have 20 Grand Slams each and physically have never fallen for twenty years, it is stupendous."

Edited by Musab Abid