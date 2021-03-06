Novak Djokovic announces upcoming schedule, will play Miami Masters

Novak Djokovic has outlined his tournament schedule for the next few weeks on the ATP tour. The 18-time Grand Slam champion will return to action at the Miami Masters, which kicks off on 24 March. Djokovic is a six-time winner at the Miami Open, having claimed the title in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

There had been some doubts with regards to Djokovic's participation in Miami this year, following his muscle tear injury at the Australian Open.

In an interview earlier this week, coach Goran Ivanisevic had opined that there was a chance Djokovic would return to the tour only during the claycourt season. The Croat had also revealed that the Serb would make a decision based on further MRI results.

But based on Novak Djokovic's latest announcement, it appears that his injury is no longer a major concern.

Following Miami, Djokovic will next compete at the Monte Carlo Masters, which starts on 11 April. This will be Djokovic's first tournament on clay in the 2021 season. The 33-year-old is a two-time champion in Monte Carlo, having won the title in 2013 and 2015.

Novak Djokovic to play the Serbia Open in April

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has also added the ATP Serbia Open to his schedule. The tournament is an ATP 250 event that has been added back to the 2021 ATP calendar.

The Serbia Open had been part of the calendar from 2009 to 2012 too. During that time, Djokovic won the event twice - in 2009 and 2011.

This year, the tournament has been relocated from Budapest to Belgrade, as part of a lease agreement between Ion Tiriac (the tournament license owner) and event organizers Tara 2016s (which is led by Tournament Director Djordje Djokovic).

The Serbia Open will be held at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, and will begin on 19 April.

Novak Djokovic claimed his 18th Major at last month's Australian Open. The win moved him to within two of the all-time record of 20 Grand Slams in men's tennis, which is currently held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Serb will also break the record for most weeks at World No. 1 in men's tennis on 8 March. This week marks Djokovic's 310th week as World No. 1, tying Federer’s record; the 33-year-old will complete 311 weeks on Monday, giving him sole possession of the record.