Novak Djokovic attends Ballon d'Or ceremony 2023 in Paris 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is one of many sporting stars in attendance at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 36-year-old is in the city to compete in the upcoming Paris Masters, the last Masters 1000 event of the year. It will be his first tournament after winning a record 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open last month.

A day earlier, Djokovic had taken time out of his busy schedule to watch South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final in the city. On Monday, he attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where the 2023 winner will be announced.

A self-confessed football fan, Djokovic is undoubtedly excited to attend his first Ballon d'Or ceremony, telling the website:

"I've never attended neither Rugby World Cup final nor Ballon d'Or. I'm a huge football fan. Football is by far the most popular sport in the world. I grew up watching football, playing football. My father was a professional for some time. So I'm really excited to be here."

About the possibility of Serbian players winning the Ballon d'Or - there aren't any in the 30-man shortlist this year - Djokovic said that the possibility appears remote in the era of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. He continued:

"It would be amazing if a Serbian player wins Ballon d'Or. We have some good players in our generation. ... With all the players like Messi, Haaland, Mbappe, it's hard to win the Ballon d'Or. I don't know if it's realistic."

Djokovic opens his Paris Masters campaign on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic shares embrace with Lionel Messi at Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony in Paris

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is not the only sporting star in attendance at the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala in Paris. He has the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and David Beckham for company.

The Serb met Messi during the event and shared a warm embrace. He also met Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo, who had also arrived with her husband, who's looking to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.

Here's the video of the same, as shared by Inter Miami Info Fan:

Messi is one of the top contenders for the prestigious award, particularly in light of his leading role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. The 36-year-old contributed seven goals and three assists in seven games.

