Novak Djokovic beats 2022 winner Iga Swiatek to clinch 5th European Sportsperson of the Year award for 2023

ATP World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has succeeded his women's counterpart Iga Swiatek to win the Polish Press Agency's European Sportsperson of the Year award.

Djokovic, 36, has won the coveted award for the fifth time in its last 13 editions. He first did so after a banner year in 2011 before winning it again in 2015, 2018, and 2021.

Voted by 27 different international news agencies, the award has been won by many distinguished athletes across sports. They include football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, and Formula 1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Polish No. 1 Swiatek won the European Sportsperson of the Year in 2022 following a record-breaking year. She's now succeeded by Djokovic, who at 36, produced another historic season.

The Super Serb reached all four Grand Slam finals and came within a set of clinching the rare Calendar Grand Slam, only to lose to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon title match.

Nevertheless, it was another year for the history books for the Serb. Having tied Rafael Nadal (22) for most Grand Slam singles titles by a male player in history at the start of the season, the Serb added two more to become the Open Era title leader.

The 36-year-old also won two Masters 1000 titles and a seventh year-end ATP Finals to finish the year at No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time.

Novak Djokovic tipped to go for more history in 2024

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman has tipped Novak Djokovic to keep dominating the sport in 2024.

Despite being 36, the Serb continues to keep Father Time and the younger generation at bay, as he remains the player to beat on the ATP Tour, aging like fine wine.

Henman told Eurosport recently that Djokovic still has the 'hunger' and 'desire' to keep going:

“I actually interviewed him after the final in Turin, and I said to him, ‘Look, you're 36 years of age and to me it seems you're playing better than ever. What does it feel like to you?’ And he very much agreed that he felt that this was the best tennis he's ever played.

“And I think that is just absolutely staggering. I think he deserves so much credit in so many areas, not only being able to perform and move at his age when it's surely not getting any easier, but still to have the hunger and desire and motivation to keep winning."

Henman added:

“So, in 2024, for sure, Djokovic is the player to beat. I think he's the favourite at the start of the year, and I still think he will dominate.”

Novak Djokovic will commence his 2024 campaign at the United Cup, a mixed-team event, Down Under, which starts on January 7.

