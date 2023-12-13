Nikolay Davydenko has explained the reasons that have helped Novak Djokovic remain ahead of others and how he defeats youngsters mentally.

One of the most tenacious tennis players ever, Djokovic is known for his impeccable mental strength, which is said to be an important factor in his dominance over the years.

But why have none of the younger players been able to dethrone him? Nikolay Davydenko, winner of the 2009 ATP World Tour Finals, recently weighed in on the question. When asked how is the World No.1 still at the helm of men's tennis, Davydenko said (via Championship):

"This person is unique to me. He plays with the skill that he has accumulated over the entire time when he even played with us - with Federer, Nadal, with me. Novak always adhered to his physical characteristics and tried to maintain strength and concentration. And he understood that he was beating everyone with his tennis."

"The Big Three generation used to be a little stronger. Even Alcaraz, who, like Nadal in his youth, is a good runner, in tennis terms I can’t say that he exceeds expectations."

The Russian further commented on Djokovic's physical and mental aspects of the game and why are the younger players losing to him.

"If Djokovic gets into shape, even without playing a few tournaments, without injury, he is physically ready. It’s more important that you have enough strength for every match. And if they are, his concentration will be much higher than others," Davydenko added.

"That's why they are afraid of him. Plus, the fear remains: Djokovic also beats the younger generation with his head - they are already psychologically losing to him. 'Ah, Djokovic, that’s all!' And Novak dominates thanks to this. What he does is unique. One might say, the only one like this so far."

What is the secret to Novak Djokovic's mental tenacity?

In his 2013 book "Serve to Win." Novak Djokovic shared some of the practices that help him maintain a high level of mental resilience. He had explained the benefits of mental training and also elaborated on how it is as important as physical training.

“I do it for about 15 minutes and it is as important to me as my physical training,” The World No. 1 said in his book.

Here are some of the strategies he mentioned in his book:

"Flip your sign from 'closed' to 'open'." He mentions how important it is to have an open mind to grow.

"What are you thinking?" He talks about a form of meditation called 'mindfulness' which helps him maintain inner peace.

"The most important part of my day. Exercise and sleep are like a married couple that never fights. They complement each other." He stresses the importance of sleep.

"My secret weapon: ' Friendships'" - He is very careful about the people he keeps around him because they keep him humbled and that helps him focus on his game rather than the pressure.

