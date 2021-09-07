Novak Djokovic becomes 2nd player after Roger Federer to reach at least 12 quarterfinals at all four Slams

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was made to work hard at the 2021 US Open on Monday as he battled past American wildcard Jenson Brooksby in four sets. With his win, the Serb has advanced to the quarterfinals in New York for the 12th time in his career.

Perhaps more significantly though, Novak Djokovic has now reached at least 12 quarterfinals at all of the four Grand Slams. That makes him only the second male player in the Open Era, after Roger Federer, to reach that number.

Djokovic has made the quarterfinals (or better) at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open 12 times in his career, and has also accumulated a whopping 15 quarterfinal appearances at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic has shown incredible versatility en route to the 51 quarterfinal appearances he has made at the Majors, which is second only to Roger Federer's tally of 58.

Federer, on his part, has also made at least 12 quarterfinals at all four of the Grand Slams. The Swiss made the quarterfinals (or better) at Wimbledon a stunning 18 times in his career, the last of which came at this year's event. Federer has also accumulated 15 quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open, 12 quarterfinal appearances at the French Open and 13 quarterfinal appearances at the US Open.

📝 Tenistas con doce presencias en cuartos de final de los cuatro Grand Slam (All-Time/Men’s Singles):



🇨🇭 Roger Federer



Australian Open | 15

Roland Garros | 12

Wimbledon | 18

US Open | 13



🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic



Australian Open | 12

Roland Garros | 15

Wimbledon | 12

US Open | 12

Aside from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams has also been incredibly consistent at all four Majors. Widely considered the greatest female tennis player of all time, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and has enjoyed more than two decades as a top player.

The American has reached at least 10 quarterfinals at all four Majors. A large share of her overall Major quarterfinal appearances have come in New York itself, where she has reached the last eight 17 times in her career.

Records galore for Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic has also joined Roger Federer (98), Jimmy Connors (89) and Andre Agassi (79) as the only players to have recorded at least 79 wins at the US Open.

The Serb now stands at a 79-10 win-loss record at Flushing Meadows, and will be looking to overtake Agassi in the list when he faces Matteo Berrettini in the last eight on Tuesday.

Nole joins a list of #USOpen legends with his 79th singles win in New York.

Novak Djokovic is also currently bidding for a record-breaking 21st Major title and the elusive Calendar Year Grand Slam in New York this year.

