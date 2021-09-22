Novak Djokovic becomes fifth male player to reach 700 weeks in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic commenced his 700th week as a top-10 player in the ATP rankings on Monday. In the process, he became only the fifth male player to achieve this feat since the computer rankings were first introduced in 1973, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi.

As a 19-year-old, the Serb entered the 2007 Indian Wells Masters as the 13th best player in the world. He made it all the way to the finals without dropping a set. But he lost the championship match to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

When the rankings came out the following Monday -- 19 March 2007 -- Djokovic rose three spots to crack the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Novak Djokovic serving against Rafael Nadal in the finals of the 2007 Indian Wells Masters

Djokovic was a constant feature in the top 10 for 555 weeks. In 2017, he prematurely ended his season following his mid-match retirement against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon. On 6 November of the same year, he fell five spots in the rankings -- from 7th to 12th -- marking the end of the streak.

Novak Djokovic receiving treatment in his match against Tomas Berdych in Wimbledon 2017

Exactly a year following the loss to Berdych, Djokovic returned to Wimbledon as the World No. 17 and won the Championships. In the process, he rose seven spots to re-enter the top 10 on 16 July, 2018. He has remained in the top 10 ever since.

Novak Djokovic with the 2018 Wimbledon Championships trophy

The 34-year-old, who is currently at the summit of the rankings, is only expected to extend his run as a top 10 player in the coming months. Even if Djokovic were to skip every single event until Roland Garros next year, he would almost certainly still reside inside the top 10, if not the top 5.

Novak Djokovic's rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal extend their runs in top 10

Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer has spent the most time as a top 10 player at 965 weeks, while Rafael Nadal is second with 835 weeks. Both players are currently ranked inside the top 10, extending their runs at the top of the leaderboard.

Nadal is currently ranked sixth in the world and is seventh in the Race to Turin. Despite having called time on his 2021 season, the Spaniard is expected to retain his place in the top 10 when he returns to the tour next year.

Rafael Nadal in action in Roland Garros 2021

However, the situation is different with Federer. The Swiss has been largely aided by the ranking modifications due to COVID-19. Currently ranked ninth in the world, the Swiss could drop outside the top 10 in a month and might even risk falling out of the top 20 by the time he takes to the court next season.

That, in turn, would result in tougher draws, hindering his chances of returning to the top 10.

