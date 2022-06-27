Novak Djokovic becomes the first player in history to win 80 matches at all the Grand Slams with 1R win at 2022 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic made more tennis history with his first-round win at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Monday. The Serbian superstar became the first player (male or female) in history to win at least 80 matches in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic recorded his 80th match win at Wimbledon by overcoming a tough opening round encounter against Soonwoo Kwon, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The latest record is yet another first for the Serb in his illustrious career. The win over Kwon was also his 22nd consecutive match win at Wimbledon.

Of the four Majors, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has won the most number of matches at the French Open (85). He has won 82 and 81 matches at the Australian Open and the US Open respectively. The six-time champion improved his Wimbledon win-loss record to 80-10.

After stepping onto the Centre Court for his match against Kwon, Djokovic also became just the second player in men's tennis history to play at least 90 matches at each Grand Slam tournament. He joined Roger Federer, who has played at least 100 matches in three of the four Majors at the exclusive club.

The top seed made a scratchy start in his bid for a fourth straight Wimbledon title. Kwon took an early 3-1 lead before Djokovic shot back with five games in a row to win the first set. Kwon broke early again in the second set and went on to win the set.

The six-time champion was forced to save a break point midway through the third set, but held on before earning a break of serve himself and winning the set. He then broke for a 3-2 lead in the fourth set, which he held onto quite comfortably to close out the match.

"Let's get to 100" - Novak Djokovic on his record of 80 wins at all 4 Majors

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Moments after the match, the World No. 3 was informed about his incredible feat of 80 wins at each of the four Grand Slams. He expressed his happiness at achieving the record, before setting a goal of improving the stat to 100 match wins.

"What can I say? Now that we got to 80, let's get to a 100," Novak Djokovic said with a wide smile.

He also spoke about his love and passion for tennis, expressing that he is still highly motivated to play his best tennis at the most important events on tour, particularly at the Grand Slams. The 35-year-old is one of the heavy favorites to win the Wimbledon title.

"This sport has given me everything, I owe a lot to this sport. I love it still with all my heart. I have a lot of passion for it and I'm as dedicated as anybody out there."

"At this stage of my career, I try to always play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and really deliver the best tennis of these most significant courts in the history of our sport," the Serb said.

Djokovic will play the winner of the match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kamil Majchrzak in the second round on Wednesday.

