Novak Djokovic becomes first Serbian athlete to feature on country's stamps, honored for his "sporting achievements" & "humanitarian work"

Novak Djokovic was recently honored by the Post of Serbia, who launched a new series of stamps featuring him and his successes. Djokovic became the first-ever Serbian athlete to appear on the face of a Serbian stamp.

Boban Savić designed the stamps, which portray Djokovic celebrating his biggest sporting achievements. They include 350+ weeks as a World No. 1, seven year-end No. 1 finishes, 20 Grand Slams and 37 Masters 1000 titles, among other things.

The stamps also highlight Djokovic's achievement of being the only man to win each Major twice. The World No. 1 achieved the feat when he triumphed at Roland Garros this year.

Novak Djokovic ranks amongst the finest Serbians in the history of the Balkan nation. Not only has the 34-year-old done his country proud in numerous sporting events but he has also contributed immensely on the humanitarian front, through his foundation.

After having this honor bestowed upon him, Djokovic released an official statement, expressing his gratitude to the Post of Serbia. He believes that launching a new range of stamps could help revive the practice of writing letters and postcards.

”Thank you to the Post of Serbia for this initiative, which I experienced as an effort to revive the tradition of writing letters and postcards, and I am glad to be able to contribute to that," Novak Djokovic said.

Meanwhile, Zoran Đorđević, Acting Director of the Post of Serbia, also gave his thoughts on the stamps featuring Djokovic, stressing that it was a "great honor" for them to celebrate their "best athlete of all time."

"It is a great honor for the Post of Serbia to present, in the year that is the most important for Novak Djokovic's career, a philatelic issue dedicated to our best athlete of all time," Dordevic said.

Dordevic further declared, on behalf of the Post of Serbia, that they were deeply indebted to Djokovic for his contribution towards his nation.

"The Post, as a national institution, thus pays tribute and gratitude to Novak Đoković for his sports achievements and everything he does with his public and humanitarian work for the benefit of the citizens of our country and its reputation in the world," he added.

"We are glad that more and more partners are joining us, including the Post of Serbia" - Novak Djokovic

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has numerous partners in Serbia and across the globe who help them in their mission to bring kindergarten education to all kids in the Balkan state.

The Post of Serbia, in addition to launching a stamp inspired by Djokovic, also became partners with the World No. 1's foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Djokovic reiterated his foundation's goals, revealing that they aim to ensure that every Serbian child has access to education in the "next 10 years".

"Our Foundation receives many letters every day from children and their teachers throughout Serbia, who need help and support in early development and education," Novak Djokovic said. "We want, and we are committed to that every day, that in the next 10 years, every child in Serbia has access to kindergarten and the conditions to dream and realize their dreams."

Djokovic expressed his delight at the Post of Serbia joining hands with his foundation.

"Together we will try to get the results as soon as possible, and we are glad that more and more partners are joining us, including the Post of Serbia”, Djokovic added.

