Novak Djokovic becomes first singles player to have an 18-0 head-to-head against an opponent after beating Gael Monfils in Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic got his Madrid Open campaign off to a flying start, beating Gael Monfils of France. The Serb, who is chasing a 4th title at the venue, overcame Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the round-of-16.

The World No. 1 thus became the first player to have an 18-0 head-to-head against a single opponent.

The two first met at the US Open back in 2005 with Djokovic prevailing in a close five-setter. Interestingly, however, this is only the second time that both players have faced each other on clay - the first was at the 2006 French Open.

Roger Federer has a 17-0 head-to-head record against David Ferrer and Mikhail Youzhny while Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl have identical records against Vitas Gerulitis and Tim Mayotte respectively. Rafael Nadal also has the same head-to-head win-loss against Richard Gasquet as well.

When asked what he thought of the head-to-head record against Monfils, Djokovic was quick to point out that his opponent had match points in the semifinals of the 2020 Dubai Open while some matches had been close.

"I don't have any explanation for that, I just try to approach it like any other match,” “I guess his game is suitable to my game in terms of playing style. But we've had some very close matchups. The last time we played in Dubai he had match points, so that could have easily broken the record.

"I don't think about that too much. For me mentally this is a very important win.”

During the on-court interview which took place after the match, Djokovic also described his opponent as "one of the most athletic and quickest players that we have in the game."

“I played one of the most athletic and quickest players that we have in the game. I know his game very well. I know I have to always be ready that another ball will always come back from his part of the court, that you have to constantly try to have a controlled aggression… and dictate the point."

Everything clicked for the 34-year-old as he used all his shots to inflict damage on Monfils, with the Serb's serve and return proving to be crucial.

“I was moving well, dictating with the forehand side, moving him around the court and finding my serve [and] also the last few service games, [finding my] return.”

The Serb will now take on either Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov in the round-of-16.

Djokovic to remain World No. 1 after beating Monfils

With this win, Djokovic has ensured that he will retain the World No. 1 slot. A loss for the Serb would have given Daniil Medvedev the World No. 1 ranking for the second time.

The Serb has also completed 375 career wins at an ATP Masters 1000 event and trails only Rafael Nadal, who has registered 403 wins.

On May 9, the Serb would have completed a record 369 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings.

