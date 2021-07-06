Novak Djokovic becomes just the 2nd male player ever to reach 50 Grand Slam quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic cruised past 17th-seeded Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. With the straightforward victory, Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals at SW19 for the 10th time in his career. Perhaps more significantly though, this will be his 50th Slam quarterfinal overall - making him only the second male player ever to reach that number.

Novak Djokovic has made the quarterfinals (or better) at the Australian Open and Wimbledon 12 times in his career, and has also accumulated 11 quarterfinal appearances at the US Open. A large share of his overall Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances have come at Roland Garros though, where he has reached the last eight 15 times in his career.

Novak Djokovic, however, is some distance away from topping the list of most Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances by a male player. Roger Federer currently leads that list, having accumulated 58 Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances.

Federer's latest foray into the last eight has come at Wimbledon itself. The Swiss registered a comfortable fourth-round victory over Lorenzo Sonego on Monday, just hours after the Serb put the finishing touches on his win over Garin.

20-time Slam champion Rafael Nadal comes in third on the list. But the Spaniard is well below his arch-rivals, having amassed 44 Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances in his career.

Jimmy Connors (41) and Andre Agassi (36) round out the top 5 by virtue of their long and successful careers at the top of the game. Here is the full top 10 list:

#1 Roger Federer 58

#2 Novak Djokovic 50

#3 Rafael Nadal 44

#4 Jimmy Connors 41

#5 Andre Agassi 36

#6 Ivan Lendl 34

#7 Andy Murray 30

#8 Pete Sampras 29

#9 John McEnroe 29

#10 Stefan Edberg 26

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both feature in the top 5 list of most 2nd-week appearances at Grand Slams

It is pertinent to note that Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are not only super-consistent at reaching Grand Slam quarterfinals, they are also among the leaders at making the second week - or fourth round - of Majors.

Both Federer and Djokovic appear in the top 5 list of the most second-week appearances at Grand Slams. The Swiss and the Serb have reached at least the fourth round of a Major 69 and 55 times respectively.

For academic purposes, Roger Federer has won his fourth-round fixture on 58 of those 69 occasions. Novak Djokovic, however, has enjoyed a far better conversion rate, winning 50 of those 55 matches.

