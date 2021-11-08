Novak Djokovic begins 346th week as World No. 1 after record-breaking week in Paris, Ashleigh Barty's reign enters 101st week

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Ashleigh Barty continue to reign atop the ATP and WTA rankings respectively.

Djokovic has officially clinched the year-end World No. 1 ranking for the seventh season in a row, breaking a tie for the record he shared with Pete Sampras. The Serb won the Paris Masters on Sunday for his 37th career Masters 1000 trophy, which means he is also now the sole record-holder for most Masters titles.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev pose with their trophies at the Rolex Paris Masters on Sunday

Djokovic has now begun his 346th week at the top of the ATP rankings. The 34-year-old has already broken the record for most weeks as men's World No. 1 in March this year (previously held by Roger Federer, who was No. 1 for 310 weeks). He is looking in a good position to beat the all-time record (men's and women's combined) too, which is currently Steffi Graf's mark of 377 weeks.

Djokovic needs to remain No. 1 till the end of the French Open in June 2022 to tie Graf's record.

The Serb is followed in the rankings by Paris runner-up Daniil Medvedev at No. 2 and Germany's Alexander Zverev. The latter has climbed one position to return to his career-best ranking of No. 3.

The rest of the top 10 features Stefanos Tsitsipas (-1 to No. 4), Andrey Rublev (+1 to No. 5), Rafael Nadal (-1 to No. 6), Matteo Berrettini (No. 7), Casper Ruud (No. 8), Hubert Hurkacz (+1 to No. 9) and Jannik Sinner (-1 to No. 10).

With the top 9, excluding the injured Nadal, set for the season finale at Turin next week, there are likely to be more changes in the year-end top 10.

Outside the top 10, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has dropped two spots to No. 16. But the biggest mover in the top 100 is Hugo Gaston; the Frenchman's run from the qualifying draw to the Paris Masters quarterfinals has seen him leap 36 spots to a new career-high of No. 67.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs -- ATP Top 100



9. Hurkacz

12. Norrie

15. Karatsev

23. Fritz

32. Alcaraz

47. Duckworth (top 50 debut)

59. Popyrin

60. Rinderknech

61. Van de Zandschulp

63. Nakashima

64. Mager

67. Gaston (top 100 debut)

72. Griekspoor New career highs -- ATP Top 1009. Hurkacz12. Norrie15. Karatsev23. Fritz32. Alcaraz47. Duckworth (top 50 debut)59. Popyrin60. Rinderknech 61. Van de Zandschulp63. Nakashima64. Mager67. Gaston (top 100 debut)72. Griekspoor

Ashleigh Barty inches closer to Justine Henin on leaderboard for most weeks as World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

Ashleigh Barty has begun her 101st week at the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings. Barty, however, is not competing at this week's season-ending WTA Tour Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Australian currently owns the eighth longest WTA reign ever at No. 1, trailing seven-time Grand Slam winner Justine Henin on the list. Henin spent 117 weeks at the top of the rankings during her career.

Ashleigh Barty is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Barbora Krejcikova (No. 3), Karolina Pliskova (No. 4), Garbine Muguruza (No. 5), Maria Sakkari (No. 6), Ons Jabeur (No. 7), Anett Kontaveit (No. 8), Iga Swiatek (+1 to No. 9) and Paula Badosa (+1 to make her top 10 debut).

Naomi Osaka, who returned to the practice courts earlier this week, has stayed put at No. 13. But there has been a tumble down of eight spots for three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber, to No. 17.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who is competing in Linz this week, has made her top 20 debut. The Brit has climbed one spot to No. 20, while two-time major winner Simona Halep has remained at No. 22.

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams remains at No. 41, while 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has dropped 22 spots to No. 46.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs -- WTA Top 100



10. Badosa

11. Pavlyuchenkova

14. Rybakina

19. Pegula

20. Raducanu

24. Fernandez

31. Zidansek

39. Samsonova

43. Golubic

44. Tauson

52. Kalinina

61. Sherif

64. Parrizas

79. Zanevska

100. Cristian New career highs -- WTA Top 10010. Badosa11. Pavlyuchenkova14. Rybakina19. Pegula20. Raducanu24. Fernandez31. Zidansek39. Samsonova43. Golubic44. Tauson52. Kalinina61. Sherif64. Parrizas79. Zanevska100. Cristian

Edited by Musab Abid