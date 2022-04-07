Novak Djokovic is the best player of all time and will win the most Grand Slams in the history of tennis - Ronnie O'Sullivan 

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan gave his two cents on who he thinks the GOAT is in an interview. He believes Novak Djokovic is the best ever and will end up with the most Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic has been part of an intense debate between tennis fans as to who the greatest player of all time is between himself and with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Ronnie O'Sullivan waged his bets on Djokovic, saying that he thinks the Serb will win the most Grand Slams.

"You have to admire Djokovic. He is the best player of all time and will win the most Grand Slams in the history of tennis. There are also Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the three of them are a sporting phenomenon. If we compare Novak and myself, we have different styles of play, I am more like Federer. Roger has self-confidence, but Novak is more of a mixture of styles and he has it all in him."

Ronnie O'Sullivan is widely considered the greatest snooker player of all time, having amassed 38 trophies during his illustrious career. He has been crowned the world champion on six different occasions and has been ranked World No. 1 multiple times.

🐊 @DjokovicFan_



1. Djokovic: 7 years



2. Federer: 5.95 years

3. Sampras: 5.48 years

4. Lendl: 5.18 years

5. Connors: 5.14 years



6. Nadal: 4.01 years



Unreal mastery and consistency across all surfaces.



"He has a part of Roger and he has a part of Rafa in him" - Ronnie O'Sullivan on Novak Djokovic's game

Djokovic in action in Dubai

Novak Djokovic has long been considered someone to be incredibly difficult to play against by almost all of his peers as the Serbian is arguably the best returner of serve in the history of the game.

Ronnie O'Sullivan compared Djokovic's game to Nadal's and Federer's as the Snooker legend believes he has the best of both of his eternal rivals' repetoire. O'Sullivan said:

"Here you have Roger, Rafa's over there... Novak is in the middle, he has a part of Roger and he has a part of Rafa in him. He must be recognized as an amazing player with an incredible talent," O'Sullivan added

O'Sullivan also pinpointed Novak Djokovic's transformation in terms of his diet as the Serbian is famously known for having a plant-based diet and the switch to such a diet has brought him incredible success.

"We always knew that he would be special, but when he started with the diets and when he raised the game to the next level, it was the right thing to do," he said.

