Novak Djokovic is the "best tennis player in history", difficult for Rafael Nadal to match his Grand Slam tally anymore, says Spaniard's uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni has claimed that it will be difficult for his nephew to equal Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam title count.

The Serb recently became the first male tennis player to win 24 Grand Slam titles. He outlasted Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10, to reach the feat.

In the all-time Grand Slam winners' list, he is now tied with former Australian tennis player Margaret Court (24).

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles. His first Major victory occurred at Roland Garros in the year 2005. Since then, he has won the Paris Major on 13 more occasions, the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles twice each, and the US Open four times.

In the world of tennis, there have been constant comparisons between Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer — collectively known as the Big Three. While Federer, who has retired, boasts 20 Grand Slam titles in his trophy cabinet, the other two continue to contend for more.

In a recent interaction with Spanish media outlet ElDesmarque, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni weighed in on the GOAT debate.

He suggested that reaching the Serb's Grand Slam numbers would be a huge task for other players, including his nephew. The Spaniard is currently out of action due to injuries.

"Djokovic is the best tennis player in history," Toni Nadal said.

Toni Nadal coached Rafael Nadal from the age of just three until February 2017. Under his guidance, the Spaniard won 14 Grand Slam titles. He is a part of Felix Auger-Aliassime's team at present and also serves as the director of his nephew's tennis academy in Mallorca.

Novak Djokovic enjoys a slim lead over Rafael Nadal in head-to-head count

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pictured at the Laver Cup Previews: 2022

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have come face-to-face on 59 occasions so far. The Serb leads the head-to-head count 30-29 by the slimmest of margins.

Their rivalry dates back to 2006. The duo faced off for the first time in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The encounter had a premature conclusion as the Serb retired, trailing 4-6, 4-6.

In 2007, the Serb registered his first victory over Nadal in their third match against each other. He won the quarterfinal encounter during the Miami Open in straight sets.

In Grand Slam tournaments, the duo have played each other 18 times, with Nadal accumulating 11 victories including five in the finals. On clay courts, the Spaniard has prevailed over the Serb in 20 out of 28 encounters.

However, their hard-court record is heavily in favor of the Serb, who has 20 wins in 27 ties. The two are tied at 2-2 on grass courts.

