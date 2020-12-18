World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the Australian Open title in 2021, as per the latest odds being offered by bookmakers. Djokovic also has great odds at two of the three other Slams this year, while Rafael Nadal is the second favorite at most places except the French Open - where he is the unanimous top favorite.

Roger Federer on the other hand is no higher than third favorite at any tournament, and according to some bookmakers even fourth or lower at some.

The 33-year-old Novak Djokovic has won eight Australian Open titles in his career, which is already a record. He will be aiming to win his 18th Major when the tournament begins on 8 February in Melbourne.

On the bet365 website, Djokovic is quoted at odds of 2.10 for winning the 2021 Australian Open, followed by Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem at 6.50 each. Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev are next on the list with odds of 7.00, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev at 13.00.

Lower down, former World No. 1 Andy Murray and 19-year-old rising Italian Jannik Sinner are both currently quoted at odds of 34.00.

The Ladbrokes site has listed Djokovic as the favorite with odds of 2.20, followed by Dominic Thiem at 5.00, Medvedev at. 5.50, Nadal at 6.00, and Roger Federer and Tsitsipas at 11.00 each.

Unibet has Novak Djokovic as the favorite with odds of 2.20, with Medvedev, Nadal and Thiem as joint second favourites at 6.00, followed by Roger Federer at 14.00.

The William Hill website is offering evens for Djokovic to win the title in Melbourne, followed by Medevdev at 5/1, Nadal and Thiem at 11/2, and Federer at 7/1.

Novak Djokovic being tipped as the man to beat in 2021 everywhere except clay, where Rafael Nadal still reigns supreme

Novak Djokovic

The top-ranked Novak Djokovic is also the favorite to win the Wimbledon and US Open singles titles in 2021, as per the bookmakers.

Bet365 has Djokovic as the favorite to win a sixth Wimbledon men's singles title, followed by Rafael Nadal and then Stefanos Tsitsipas. Daniil Medevdev and eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer are joint fourth on the list.

Ladbrokes also has the Serb as the favorite to win at SW19 next year, followed by Rafael Nadal. Medvedev and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer are listed as joint-third favorites.

For the US Open, bet365 has Djokovic as the favorite once again, with Dominic Thiem (the 2020 US Open winner), Daniil Medvedev (2020 US Open finalist) and Rafael Nadal as joint second favourites. Ladbrokes meanwhile has Djokovic as the favorite followed by Thiem and Medevdev in second place and then Rafael Nadal.

Not surprisingly, King of Clay Rafael Nadal is the favorite to win a record extending 14th French Open title on both the bet365 and Ladbrokes websites. Nadal is followed by Novak Djokovic and then Dominic Thiem.