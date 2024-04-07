Novak Djokovic recently broke Roger Federer's record for oldest World No. 1 since the inception of the ATP in 1973. The Serb surpassed the Swiss maestro in this feat and was received well by his legion of fans.

On Sunday (April 7), the 24-time Major winner officially became the oldest top-ranked male player at 36 years and 321 days, going past Federer who was numero uno on the men's tour at 36 years and 320 days in 2018.

The 24-time Major winner's fans on X (formerly Twitter) were pleased with Novak Djokovic bagging yet another record. One even claimed that the World No. 1 was 'born to write history'.

"This legend was born to write history and set unbreakable records. Great player," the fan wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, proclaimed Djokovic as the "GOAT", before adding that it was business as usual for him in terms of breaking records.

"Record after record after record. GOAT keeps on GOATing," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Greatness is defined by longevity. That's why for a good number of years Federer was unanimously considered the GOAT, and now Djokovic is unarguably the GOAT," the fan wrote.

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME," another fan wrote.

"Born to be the Greatest," they claimed.

"Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer as the oldest World No1!! Still playing the best tennis of his life winning 3x Grand Slams last year & is over a 100 weeks more as World No1 than Federer was!!" the fan wrote.

Novak Djokovic looking to break the Majors and ATP Masters 1000 record in 2024

The Serb poses with the 2023 US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic will be eager to achieve some interesting feats this season. The Serb, who tied Margaret Court's record Majors tally of 24 titles at Flushing Meadows last year, can clinch his 25th Grand Slam title at either Roland Garros, Wimbledon or the US Open.

This week, the World No. 1 also has a shot at completing the elusive 'Triple Career Golden Masters', i.e. winning each of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events at least thrice.

The 36-year-old has triumphed seven times at the Paris Masters, six times each at the Miami Masters and the Rome Masters, five times at the Indian Wells Masters, four times at the Canadian Open, three times at the Madrid Masters and the Cincinnati Masters.

The 24-time Major winner has won two titles in Monte Carlo (2013 and 2015), and will achieve the above feat if he goes all the way in the Principality. Having received a first-round bye, he will face either World No. 40 Roman Safiullin or Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar in his tournament opener.

