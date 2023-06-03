Novak Djokovic breaks Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam record for highest win percentage

Novak Djokovic's win in the third round of the 2023 French Open meant that he has now surpassed Rafael Nadal as the male player with the second-highest win percentage at Grand Slams in the Open Era.

Djokovic defeated Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the French Open in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2. The win took the Serb to a with a 344-47 (87.98%) win-loss record at Grand Slams in the Open Era.

The 36-year-old is only bettered by the Swedish great Bjorn Borg, 141-17 (89.24%). Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal on the list, who has a Grand Slam win-loss ratio of 314-43 (87.96%). Roger Federer takes the fourth spot on the list with 86.01%, while Australian legend Rod Laver is fifth with 85.71%.

Djokovic is also second on the list of male players with the most number of matches played in Grand Slams (391) and the most number of wins in Grand Slams (344). Roger Federer tops both these lists with 429 matches played and 369 matches won at Grand Slams in the Open Era.

The Serb is now on the hunt for his 23rd Grand Slam title, which would make him the male player with the most number of Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. The World No. 3 is currently tied with Rafael Nadal on that list.

Novak Djokovic gets bananas, dates, and water from Serbian journalist after 3R win

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic's third-round win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 French Open was his longest-ever straight-sets win at a Grand Slam, lasting a total of three hours and 36 minutes.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic was offered bananas, dates, water, and a magnet by Serbian journalists to help him recover ahead of his fourth-round match.

Djokovic had previously stated that his team failed to comprehend his request for water, dates, and bananas during his second-round match against Marton Fucsovics, leaving him with only magnets on his body. The Serbian journalists decided to surprise the 22-time Grand Slam Champion with all the items that he mentioned. The 36-year-old enjoyed the gag, even posing for photos with his gifts.

Novak Djokovic next faces Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open on Sunday, June 3.

