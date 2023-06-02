Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | French Open 2023, 4R

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the French Open second week with a hard-earned victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

The Serb toiled for three lengthy sets — the first of two alone taking three hours — to keep his opponent at bay, eventually prevailing 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2. Looking a pale shadow of himself at the start of the encounter, Djokovic grew stronger as the match progressed.

Looking to reclaim the French Open title, which he lifted as recently as 2021, Djokovic will now look to carry the form into the second week — where new challenges await.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently in action at the season's second Grand Slam, the French Open. A two-time former champion in Paris, Djokovic lifted his first title here in 2016 — completing a career Grand Slam in the process. He then went on to play his fifth final at the tournament in 2020 before triumphing in 2021.

Djokovic is chasing a third French Open crown and a 23rd Grand Slam, which would put him one ahead of long-time on-court rival Rafael Nadal's 22.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Juan Pablo Varillas at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic will take on Peruvian No. 1 Juan Pablo Varillas in his fourth-round encounter at the French Open. Having taken out the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Roberto Bautista Agut, Varillas is fast gaining the reputation of a giant killer.

The most impressive facet of the Peruvian's run so far has been his tenacity and fighting spirit. All three of his wins at the French Open have come in titanic five-set tussles. Taking on the Serb's challenge, he will definitely need to conjure every bit of magic that has seen him come this far.

Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas match schedule

The fourth-round match between the players will take place on Sunday, June 4.

Match timing: TBA

Novak Djokovic at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

French Open streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Bally Sports and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

